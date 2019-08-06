Local students selected to participate in national leadership program

DAVIS, Calif. – Rylee Feliczak and Nicole Kaminski, students at Manistee Catholic Central in 2018-2019, were selected to participate in the Economics for Leaders program conducted at the University of California at Los Angeles from June 24-30.

Rylee and Nicole were two of 40 students from around the country honored by being accepted into the Foundation for Teaching Economics’ Economics for Leaders program. All of the students were selected because they have demonstrated excellent leadership potential.

During the week-long Economics for Leaders program, students attain an understanding of economic reasoning principles and how to employ these concepts for successful and effective leadership. Additionally, participants achieve a heightened awareness of the impact their decisions have on others and the responsibility that awareness imposes. In addition to classroom discussion on economics, the students participated in team building and decision making activities.

Economics for Leaders is an unparalleled learning and growing opportunity. Students who have attended Economics for Leaders programs in prior years have called it “the experience of a lifetime.”