Looking Back for Aug. 7

40 YEARS AGO

Keleher re-elected

Manistee County Prosecuting Attorney Dennis J. Keleher has been re-elected to the board of directors of the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan. The organization met recently on Mackinac Island for its 52nd annual convention.

Bond and “Panther”

Now showing at the Chippewa Drive-In is the latest James Bond adventure, “Moonraker” starring Roger Moore as 007. Following the showing of “Moonraker” will be “Revenge of the Pink Panther”. “Moonraker” will start at 9:10 daily and “Panther” will start at midnight.

60 YEARS AGO

Cyclists warned

City police today warned cyclists that it is in violation of the city ordinance to ride bicycles on sidewalks in the downtown business district, following an accident yesterday in which a 12-year old girl pedestrian was run down and injured by an unknown cyclist. The accident was reported at 5:25 p.m. yesterday.

Vandalism again

Following yesterday’s vandalism of the Sands Park shelterhouse, the sheriff’s department and state police are continuing their investigation of a breaking and entering in which considerable vandalism resulted. The break-in was discovered late yesterday afternoon by the theatre owner, Darwin Edens. It is believed that it occurred in the early morning hours, following the final show.. 12 speakers were cut off and missing, colored spotlights were taken, including the fixtures, and other articles were missing.

80 YEARS AGO

Zawacki gets a “ticket”

The first courtesy “ticket” was awarded Saturday afternoon by Officer Chester Kriefeldt of the local police to George Zawacki. Zawacki received the “ticket”, a free pass to the Vogue Theatre, because of courtesy he displayed in aiding a crippled individual across River Street by refusing to go on the green light until the pedestrian had safely reached the opposite sidewalk. Local officers are not keeping a record of the “tickets” but they said today four others were issued over the weekend. The courtesy movement was made possible for the month of August through the cooperative sponsorship of the Vogue Theatre, the Junior Chamber of Commerce and the local police.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum