Michigan Transfer Network upgrades simplify credit transfer

SCOTTVILLE – West Shore Community College has announced that a new, more user-friendly online option is now available for students who want to transfer their postsecondary education credits from one institution to another.

Fresh upgrades to the Michigan Transfer Network were unveiled statewide, following nearly two years of development carried out by Michigan’s community colleges, public universities, and independent colleges and universities.

The new site, MiTransfer.org, allows students to search for courses, view information about the Michigan Transfer Agreement, and link to more information about transferring from and to institutions throughout Michigan.

The upgraded MiTransfer.org site will help make this process easier by better outlining the pathways to a degree for West Shore students.

“The Michigan Transfer Network and the new MiTransfer.org site represent a significant collaborative effort between Michigan’s institutions of higher education,” said Dr. Mark Kinney, WSCC Vice president for Academics and Student Services. “Our hope is that these partnerships and this new online tool will allow students to more easily see how their degree from West Shore can prepare them for earning a bachelor’s degree and beyond at other colleges and universities across the state.”

The project was funded through the state’s FY 2018 state budget, which included a one-time appropriation to support this statewide initiative under the collaborative leadership of the Michigan Community College Association, the Michigan Association of State Universities, and the Michigan Independent Colleges and Universities, all based in Lansing. The college is a member of MCCA.

The new site, developed after extensive user input and stakeholder feedback, now offers expanded information about course-to-course equivalency and how to complete Michigan’s general education transfer package, known as the Michigan Transfer Agreement (MTA).

Registration for WSCC’s fall semester is underway for first-time, returning, and guest students and will continue to the first week of each term’s classes.

The fall semester begins August 26 and ends December 13.

Students who register early for classes have the best selection of courses, as well as day and time offerings. For those entering college for the first time, now is also the time to concentrate on the application process for financial aid that can help pay for classes.

All students seeking financial aid must complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, also commonly referred to as FAFSA. Information about the FAFSA can be found at www.fafsa.ed.gov. Those with questions about the financial aid process can contact the WSCC Financial Aid office.

Class and online course schedules can be viewed under the “Course search” tab on my.westshore.edu.

Those interested in registering for classes or who have questions about the application and enrollment process or the Michigan Transfer Network can contact the Student Services Office at (231) 843-5510.