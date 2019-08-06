When is the time to discuss it?

The words uttered by one of our so called “leaders” in this country still ring sharply in many people’s ears and still have a galling bite.

A day or two after the senseless Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Sherman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead, some of our political “leaders” publicly uttered the words, “Now is not the time to discuss this, but our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims.”

The ironic thing is this past weekend when the shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas killed 31, and injured countless other individuals more than a year later some of those same “leaders” said…”Now is not the time to discuss this, but our thoughts and prayers go out the families of the victims.”

A pretty incredible response considering what has transpired since that time. Many of today’s society live in a data driven world. Well, take a moment and process this data, that was reported by the Associated Press on Sunday.

“Sunday’s shooting in Dayton is the 22nd mass killing of 2019 in the United States according to the AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks homicides where four or more people were killed not including the offender. The 20 mass killings that preceded this weekend claimed 96 lives.”

So that means with the 31 lives lost this weekend the tally for 2019 is now at 127 men, women and children who lost their lives for no other reason than being in the wrong place at the wrong time when someone started shooting.

What’s more startling is these heinous acts happen in churches, the workplace, schools, concerts, stores, malls, nightclubs, restaurants and just about every other conceivable location where people gathered to find peace, joy, spiritual help and fellowship.

It is so wrong, and if that data doesn’t open your eyes, then I don’t know what will.

That death toll and reasons it keeps happening needs to be discussed, dissected and a solution sought to end this senseless pattern of hatred and violence in this country.

But remember… “Now is not the time to discuss this, but our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims.”

Maybe those so called “leaders” should contract with Hallmark to make cards to mail out to the families of the victims who lost loved ones long before their time for no reason. I am sure the cards would bring them great solace at the fact that they lost a parent, sibling, grandparent, grandchild, cousin or friend for no other logical reason than being out living their life in a peaceful, law abiding manner.

This is supposed to be America, the place where these things never happen, where freedom reigns supreme — remember the right to pursue “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?” However, these shootings occur so often now that the locations and when they happened blur in our memories.

But remember… “Now is not the time to discuss this, but our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims.”

Has it come to the point in our society where we really need to give our loved ones a hug like we will never see them again when they head off to daily activities like school, work, the store to pick up a gallon of milk, to worship God, go out to a restaurant or concert? Might be something to consider the next time your loved ones head out the door, because who knows what could happen.

My heart really goes out to the families of law enforcement officers. When these cowardly acts occur they run toward the danger instead of away from it like the hundreds that are caught up in the line of fire. The message I send out to the loved ones of the law enforcement officers is “please, please, give them a hug from all of us for putting their lives on the line on a daily basis.”

And most importantly thank you to each and every one of you for the important job you do in today’s dangerous world.

But remember…”Now is not the time to discuss this, but our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims.”

Avoiding the problem, sweeping it under the rug and putting blinders on is not going to solve it. Nor is ignoring it going to make it go away. That will only make it increase in the future.

What it all comes down to is the bottom line is which is, “it damn well is time to discuss it.” Let’s hope and pray that discussion starts even before I…see you next Wednesday.