Amendment to golf cart ordinance requires insurance

MANISTEE — The City of Manistee is one step closer to allowing golf carts on the city streets following this week’s city council meeting.

On Tuesday, council members introduced an Ordinance 19-19, which would add “Chapter 460” to the City of Manistee Codified Ordinances. Golf carts would need to be registered with the City of Manistee Police Department. In addition, use of golf carts is subject to restrictions established within the ordinance.

Before unanimously approving the first reading of the ordinance, council member Mick Szymanski made a motion to amend the ordinance, adding a section “that the operator and/or owner of a golf cart … obtain liability insurance protecting against damage associated with the use of a golf cart and that the owner or operator must show proof of liability as required with section 460.02 when registering with the city.” The amendment was also approved unanimously.

City attorney George Saylor said city police can enforce this amendment.

“They have to have it in order to get registered by the city police department. If they have it and then they don’t have it afterwards that means they’re in violation of their registration,” he said.

If the ordinance is adopted, residents could ride golf carts on local streets 30 minutes after sunrise and 30 minutes before sunset. Golf carts would not be allowed on state trunk line (i.e. U.S. 31); they would be allowed to cross U.S. 31, not drive on it.

Manistee currently does not allow for travel by golf cart. Residents would be required to register their golf carts at no charge.

State law dictates that people 16 years and older with a driver’s license may operate a golf cart in cities or townships that have an ordinance allowing them to do so.

Two readings are required for ordinances; the ordinance could be adopted at the next meeting.

Also during the meeting, council members considered two ordinance amendments pertaining to medical and recreational marijuana.

The first ordinance amendment to “Chapter 866” would authorize an unlimited number of provisioning center permits. The number of parcels available in the marijuana sales overlay district is a limiting factor in how many permits could be requested. The amendment also limits the duration of a provisional permit to one year.

Council members approved introducing the amendment, 5-2, councilmembers Chip Goodspeed and James Grabowski voted no.

“This will make it easier on Planning & Zoning when it comes to deciding who gets these licenses. Right now because of the limitations, they have a real issue in selecting,” said Szymanski.

Saylor said he could see some potential liability issues for the city.

“We’ve got this sort of race to the city clerk’s office,” he said. “We’ve had people camped out at the county planner’s office waiting for their office to open on these issues with the special use permits. So I could see that possibly being an issue and this would relieve that,” he said.

Szymanski added that the size of the property limits the number of permits as well.

“And also the fact that it’s a very small overlay district that we’re talking about, so it’s not an unlimited amount that would fit in there,” he said.

Manistee’s current medical marijuana facilities ordinance permits up to three provisioning centers.

City council’s agenda states that: “Under state law, a single business may operate both a provisioning center and marihuana retailer, at the same location. This means that three businesses could utilize all six provisioning center permits and marihuana retailer licenses. Initial interest suggests that the requests for provisioning center permits and marihuana retailer licenses will exceed what is currently authorized by city ordinance.”

A second ordinance amendment proposes the authorization of an unlimited number of marijuana retailer licenses and microbusinesses. The number of parcels available in the marijuana sales overlay district for these businesses is also a limiting factor in how many licenses could be requested.

The proposed amendment limits the duration of a provisional license to one year, as well. Manistee’s recreational marijuana ordinance currently authorizes up to three marijuana retailers.

Council members approved introducing the amendment, 5-2, again, council members Chip Goodspeed and James Grabowski voted no.

Two separate readings are required for both ordinance amendments. This is the first reading for both.

City council unanimously approved the following items during Tuesday’s meeting:

• Consideration of Ordinance 19-22 amending “Chapter 1420 — State Construction Code,” allowing the city to resume handling building inspection responsibilities and to assume the responsibility for electrical, plumbing and mechanical inspections;

• A request from the Manistee County Historical Museum to use Rietz Park for a picnic and historical talk from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 14;

• The purchase of a F450 pickup and dump truck body from Jorgensen Ford Sales in the amount of $57,495;

• A relay race, hosted by Ragnar Racing, is set to pass through Manistee on Sept. 28. Runners are slated to pass through from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Ragnar Racing is requesting sign setup and take down times, handled by the company;

• The Manistee County Suicide Awareness and Prevention Coalition requested to hold a suicide prevention and awareness walk from 4:30-5:45 p.m. on Sept. 17. Participants would walk on sidewalks along River Street and Maple Street, and stop on the steps of Manistee City Hall for a photo; and

• A request from the Manistee Downtown Development Authority to approve proposed bylaw amendments.

Bruce Banks, with the Utility Department, gave a report on the Water Department, and Wastewater Treatment Plant director Rick Mohr gave a report on that facility.

A work session is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Manistee City Hall in the council chambers, featuring a discussion on the city’s tree trimming policy.