Going PRO Talent Fund information sessions scheduled

TRAVERSE CITY — A popular employee training fund in Michigan will offer $30 million businesses can use to train their workforce.

The Going PRO Talent Fund began in 2013 to provide funds to companies for short-term, in-demand training leading to an industry-recognized credential. Training can be provided for existing employees, new hires or registered DOL apprentices for occupations in several industries, including but not limited to manufacturing, construction, IT, landscaping, healthcare, hospitality, nonprofits, food production and more.

The application period for Talent Fund grants is expected to begin in mid-September. Prior to the start of the application period, Northwest Michigan Works! is holding Employer Information Sessions to help businesses learn about the Going PRO Talent Fund. Companies will also learn how to create a solid, competitive proposal, as well as the services and assistance available through Northwest Michigan Works! throughout the Talent Fund process.

The dates and locations for local Employer Information Sessions are as follows:

• 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 15, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, 11 Cypress St. in Manistee;

• 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 15, BACN, 2804 Benzie Highway in Benzonia;

• 3-5 p.m. on Aug. 21, Northwest Michigan Works! Conference Center, 1209 South Garfield in Traverse City; and

• 9-11 a.m. on Aug. 22, Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center 9901 E. 13th St. in Cadillac.

Businesses planning to attend one of the information sessions should RSVP to business-services@networksnorthwest.org or (231) 922-6920. Indicate the name of your business or organization and the location of the information session you would like to attend.

Northwest Michigan Works!, a program of Networks Northwest, is the region’s local workforce development partner serving thousands of job seekers and businesses every year. More information about the services offered by Northwest Michigan Works! is available at: NWMichWorks.org or by calling 800-442-1074.