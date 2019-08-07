Is this the priest who built Guardian Angels church?

By Mary Ann (Linke) Shinn

Special to the News Advocate

He stands amidst a group of choir boys — a young man with glasses and neatly combed hair. His cassock is simple, and his demeanor is serious — his sideward glance perhaps indicating that he has other things to do and has paused just long enough to be photographed.

The altar behind him is small, and the space around it appears unfinished. However, the altar rail and pews are in place, and many Manisteeans will recognize them immediately and will know that the small altar is now a side altar. This is the interior of Guardian Angels Church. Writing on the back of the photo also identifies it as such.

This photo was acquired a few years ago at a yard sale at a house on First Street that is said to be the oldest house in Manistee.

My husband and I had been lured in by the intriguing array of antiques and memorabilia displayed on the lawn during Forest Festival week. We were actively looking for photos or postcards of Guardian Angels, and my husband spotted this treasure on a table and brought it to me. I was stunned and still am to find an image of this familiar place, my family church, in an unfinished state.

I immediately set about trying to pinpoint the year that the photo might have been taken and perhaps identifying some of the people in the photo. Written on the back in green pencil or crayon are the names of members of the well-known Noud family who attended Guardian Angels Church and who were donors of a stained glass window that carries the family name. Perhaps some of the choirboys are sons of that family. However, the 10 names on the photo back, written in a childish scrawl, seem to be a family list and not necessarily names of people in the photo. “Ma and Pa Noud” are mentioned, and they certainly are not in this photo.

The first place I visited in my search for more information about this photo was the Manistee County Historical Museum on River Street, where I enlisted the help of the very knowledgeable and ever-helpful Tom Gerhardt. He removed a file on Guardian Angels Church from the vault and together we pored over its contents, but it yielded no photos of a priest who looked like the young man on the photo and none of the unfinished church. Mr. Gerhardt then referred me to W. Thomas Stege’s book on the history of the Catholic churches in Manistee, “A Complete History of the Roman Catholic Churches in the City of Manistee, Michigan”, and it was then that the pieces began to fall into place.

After some reading and reasoning, we concluded that this must be Father Herman Grimme, the young German-born priest to whom the bishop gave the task of building a church to house the newly formed, largely German and Irish, congregation that was created when St. Mary’s Church became overcrowded.

In my quest to make a positive identification of the priest in the photo, I also went to the Catholic Community of Manistee (now Divine Mercy Parish) office and asked if they might have photos of the Guardian Angels pastors. Unfortunately, they did not.

Eventually, using the dates in Tom Stege’s book, I undertook a search of the microfilmed newspaper archives at the Manistee County Library. There on the pages of the Manistee Advocate, dated Nov. 28, 1891, I found a moving account of the accomplished life and premature death of Father Herman Grimme. There were no accompanying photos.

The following partial transcription of an 1891 front page article from the Manistee Advocate tells some of Father Grimme’s story:

FATHER GRIMME

Death of the Beloved Pastor of the Church of the Guardian Angel

A TRUE FRIEND, COUNSELLOR AND GUIDE GONE TO ETERNAL REST

His Sorrowing People Pay the Last Sad Tribute of Love and Respect to His Memory — The Large Church Edifice Filled to Overflowing.

“Fr. Herman William Grimme, pastor of the Church of the Guardian Angel, died at Mercy Hospital of typhoid fever at 6:30 o’clock Wednesday evening. The deceased was born at Hanover, Germany, July 3, 1849. The family came to the United States when he was 16 years of age, and settled in Cincinnati where his two surviving brothers yet reside. In Cincinnati he studied for the priesthood; Bishop Richter was at that time one of the professors in the college. He was ordained a priest by Bishop Burgess in Detroit, Sept. 10, 1876, and immediately assigned to a parish at Wyandotte, near Detroit. The parish he was assigned to was a mixed one, consisting of German and English speaking people. He remained there between two and three years, and by his rare executive ability, good judgment and unselfish devotion solidified and made it one of the most prosperous of parishes.”

At Fr. Grimme’s next parish in Ionia, the newspaper article says, “After residence of nine months he had the affairs of the parish in first rate condition, every particle of discord brushed away, and the people united and happy.

He next spent eight years at Big Rapids “until Bishop Richter, his schoolmate, teacher, and friend sent him to Manistee.” “Here he found the affairs of the English speaking parish of St. Mary’s in a badly mixed up condition. In a little time after his coming, differences disappeared, the old church was turned over to the French and he organized the others into a separate congregation.” Within three and a half years that separate congregation was housed in the new “Church of the Guardian Angels, “one of the largest and best in the diocese, almost completely furnished, a prosperous school (at that time housed in the church) free from debt, and one of the most united parishes in the diocese. More than this, the careless and indifferent Catholics who seldom went to church, under the influence of the devoted priest, became practical Catholics and better citizens.” “In this way the city at large was made better by his labors . . . ”

The word of Father Grimme’s demise spread throughout the state. The Detroit Free Press of Nov. 28, 1891, wrote: “The funeral of Rev. Fr. Grimme was held this morning at the Guardian Angel Church, which was filled to overflowing by both Catholics and Protestants, the deceased being held in the highest esteem by all citizens for the great work he has done whereby the condition of man is improved. His pastoral work was not confined to this city alone. He each week visited villages north. Under his charge a large brick edifice, one of the largest and finest in the city, was built and paid for. The (funeral) services were conducted by Bishop Henry J. Richter of Grand Rapids, assisted by twenty priests from towns between here and Bay City. The bishop in his remarks said he had known the deceased all through life, having attended college with him, and his highest aim had always been to promote the glory of God”.

PRESENT DAY

And so we come back to the present day and developments that undoubtedly would give Father Grimme great joy. In 2018 the Guardian Angels Historic Preservation Project got underway, and on Easter weekend of that year plans were announced to begin work to place Guardian Angels Church on the National Register of Historic Places. As preparations began, organizational work was undertaken in the rectory, which is attached to the church and will be part of the historic designation. That residence has not been in regular use since the 2006 passing of the beloved Monsignor Gerard Guzikowski after a pastorship of 37 years.

Amongst items left in the residence after Monsignor’s death was an album of historic photos of Guardian Angels Church, and in that album is a studio portrait of a young priest who appears to be the same young man who is seen on the photo with the choirboys. Again there is no identification, but it seems logical to assume that this is indeed Father Herman Grimme.

Should you wish to pay your respects to Father Grimme, you will find his modest tombstone in what might be called the priests’ and pastors’ plot at Mount Carmel Cemetery. It can be found at South Sixth Street, K. The appearance and small size of the stone lead one to think that it may not be the original monument. Nearby is the much larger and more elaborate tombstone of Father Grimme’s friend and successor, Father Joseph Steffes, who later rose to the rank of Monsignor and was Guardian Angels’ pastor for 45 years.

As he lay dying on Thanksgiving Eve in 1891, surrounded by grieving friends and fellow priests, Father Grimme could not know how far-reaching his life’s work would be — nor could he know how much the beautiful structures whose building he planned and supervised would mean to generations to come. We owe Father Grimme and the caring priests who have followed him a profound debt of gratitude. Now it is up to the people of Manistee and others who value these historic treasures to continue the good stewardship of those who came before us.