Looking Back for Aug. 8

40 YEARS AGO

Traffic light turned down

City Councilman were informed last night that the State Highway Department has again declined to authorize the placing of a light at the Eighth and Cypress Street intersection. In a survey conducted by the highway department, done in mid-May at the Council’s request, the department concluded that the traffic flow did not warrant a stoplight in that area. However, several councilmen pointed out that when the survey date was selected, it was not known that there be a Morton Salt strike and a Century Boat Co. slowdown, thus eliminating some of the traffic flow in the survey area.

Onekama Township agrees unwanted visitors a problem

A mysterious weekend visitor who has been setting up camp on an undeveloped Portage Lake lot across from the fairgrounds will find himself the object of a lot of attention following action by the Onekama Township Board last night. The board agreed that the large number of persons camping and tenting every weekend on the lot represented a health hazard in light of the lack of sanitary facilities.

60 YEARS AGO

Start Arcadia post office

The footing has been laid for the new postal quarters for Arcadia, with the construction bid having been awarded to Walter Frederick, Sr., contractor and builder of Arcadia. The new post office building will have 1,000 square feet of interior space, and will be of block construction with a brick front.

Hospital fund increasing

The auxiliaries of Memorial Hospital at Onekama announced today a gift of $23,100 to the Building Fund Campaign. The Onekama auxiliary, headed by Mrs. Cora W. Helman, has designated their share of the gift to the building of the lobby and waiting room in the new addition.

80 YEARS AGO

Foundry fire

The foundry of the Manistee Iron Works was the scene of a small roof fire at 5 p.m. yesterday. Local firemen put out the blaze in rapid fashion. The damage caused was described as “slight” today by Fire Chief William Hansen.

County fair dates

The 1939 Manistee County Fair will be held at the Onekama Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20, 21, 22, and 23.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum