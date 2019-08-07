MANISTEE — The Manistee Shoreline Showcase presents “Ambassador of the Blues” James Armstrong from 7-9:15 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the Rotary Gazebo at First Street Beach.

Rain and wind location will be at the Armory Youth Project just east of First Street Beach.

Guitarist, singer and songwriter James Armstrong was born to play the blues. His mother was a blues singer and his father a jazz guitarist. By age 17 he was touring the country. James has shared the stage with artists such as Keb Mo, Chaka Khan and Charlie Musselwhite. Several of his songs have been featured in movie soundtracks including, “Hear No Evil” starring Martin Sheen and Marlee Matlin. With dynamics ranging from a whisper to a growl, James Armstrong has a confident stage presence that combines grace and mischief.

Concerts are free of charge, but donations are always appreciated.