Masonry work to begin at Guardian Angels

MANISTEE — “It is a well-known fact that the churches and schoolhouses of a community are an index of the character and taste of the people, and impress a stranger more strongly than anything else that goes to form his first impression of a place,” said prolific architect Adolphus Druiding.

For 130 years, the Guardian Angels Church, which Druiding designed, has remained that “index” for the city of Manistee.

In recent years however, the church has begun to show signs of age and risks changing from a foundational piece of Manistee history to a future blight on the community.

Concerned citizens like Mathew LaMore and other members of the Guardian Angels Historic Preservation Project have fought to prevent such an outcome.

“The building was neglected for about ten years and it’s 130 years old, so it has a lot of needs,” said LaMore. “The project we kick off next week is the first in addressing those.”

In 2018, the project group conducted a full study of the building and developed a three part plan for its restoration. LaMore’s father, a civil engineer with the Christman company and architect Kendra Thompson were both consulted. Local mason Gary Schrader submitted a successful bid and proposal.

“Our engineer studies say the building is surprisingly sound and safe,” said LaMore. “Building standards were different, but in many ways the craftsmanship was of higher quality. When we evaluated this building it’s amazing the shape that it’s in. The walls are so deep and so sturdy, the timbers in the attic are so massive and so well hewn together and preserved that you’re working with such great stuff already.”

Phase one of the restoration process begins Monday, as workers will repair and replace the deteriorating masonry along the northern face of the church.

“The fact that we reached a point where we’re raising funds and work starts – this is happening faster than I thought it would,” LaMore said. “This is just fantastic.”

LaMore estimates that preliminary restorations could be completed as early as September.

“If the work is completed by fall, then we know we prepared the front for the winter,” said LaMore. “We start making plans for next year to have a good, rigid schedule of events.”

Recent complications have threatened to hinder the group’s continued progress. Earlier this summer, church officials were forced to erect temporary fencing along Guardian Angels’ perimeter as a response to the church’s deteriorating brickwork.

“You can easily identify where the weak masonry is,” said LaMore. “There’s no question, anyone can look at this and see the gutters are leaking into the bricks and loosening the masonry.”

The threat of falling debris prevents the project group from holding events and fundraisers at the church. According to LaMore, the group had to forgo a number of summer charity events to focus on brick restoration and repair.

“We were going to have two (bell concerts) this summer and two organ concerts,” he said. “That was going to be the bulk of our fundraising. Because we can’t get in the building right now, we can’t get a good fundraiser.”

The group is making do with the charitable donations they’ve received thus far — 40% of the needed funds — though fundraising shortfalls may present future challenges.

“$120,000 gets the bricks fixed, takes the security fence down and gets us back on track,” said LaMore.

At current funding levels, the group expects around five weeks of labor, equipment and materials.

“What’s nice is that as you’re working on the bricks you can stop and walk away for a few months — we don’t want to, but (we) could,” LaMore said. “What I’m hoping is, people will see that there is progress being made, they’ll see that money is already being committed and they’ll help us close that gap and finish it.”

When that work is complete, the fence will be removed from the front entrance and special events will resume.

Other preliminary restorations include superficial improvements which will bring the wooden frames, doors and blue turrets in line with the structure’s historic appearance.

According to LaMore, the Guardian Angels church is also edging closer to recognition by the State Historic Preservation board in Lansing.

He said the application details reasons the Gothic-influenced building deserves to be placed on the national historic register.

“Something that’s so valuable about this building, is that in general they did not modify it from its original appearance,” said LaMore. “It’s the same pews, same floor, same alter same pillars, same organ, going back a century or more. When you walk in there you really feel like you’re walking back in time.”