Northern Natural holds summer music lineup at tasting house

KALEVA — Residents and visitors are invited to join “Apple Hollow” at the Northern Natural Tasting House in Kaleva for a summer music lineup.

The Northern Natural Cider House and Winery is located at 7220 Chief Road in Kaleva, and people are welcome to sit on the patio to enjoy an evening of music, food and fun. No outside food or beverages are allowed, and no pets. Seating is limited so people are welcome to bring a chair or blanket.

The 2019 lineup is as follows:

• Aug. 9 — Organissimo from 6-9 p.m.;

• Aug. 14 — Seth Bernard from 5-9 p.m.;

• Aug. 23 — Isaac Ryder Band from 5-9 p.m.;

• Aug. 28 — Trent Breithaupt’s Flower Island from 5-9 p.m.;

• Sept. 6 — Earth Radio from 6-9 p.m.;

• Sept. 14 — Ted Bounty and The Bounty Hunters from 6-9 p.m.; and

• Sept. 18 — Mark Lavengood from 6-9 p.m.

Open mic nights are held every Thursday from 5-9 p.m. Ted Bounty guest hosts on select days. For more information, call (231) 889-0064.