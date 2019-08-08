DAVID CARLSON: Grateful for time spent in Manistee

TO THE EDITOR:

I would like to say farewell to my family and friends in the Manistee area. I am off to Portland, Oregon, to live with my son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Jaye Carlson.

I came to Manistee in 1959 as the manager of J.J. Newberry store. In the 50 years since I have lived in Manistee I’ve ran a Ben Franklins, owned Do-More Tractors, Jean House stores and sold commercial real estate for Century 21. I was also on the DDA for many years for Manistee. I’ve been a busy man.

I’m thankful to all the fantastic employees and partners I’ve worked with; they all helped me make my success possible.

I will miss much about Michigan, such beautiful sunsets over the lake perfect summers and bright fall colors. Most of all, of course, I will miss the people I have come to know and respect — the great neighbors and friends. For the record though I’m not sorry for all the practical jokes I have played or that were played on me. They kept life fun!

David L. Carlson

Tigard, Oregon