Kaleva quarter paddle auction Aug. 18

KALEVA — Kaleva “Karing” Friends will be hosting a Quarter Paddle Auction from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the Kaleva Veteran of Foreign Wars post on Nine Mile Road.

All funds raised will go directly to Hope Lodge in Grand Rapids. Many people are unaware of the services provided by Hope Lodge in Grand Rapids through the American Cancer Society.

Hope Lodge provides free lodging and meals for cancer patients and caregivers living 30+ miles outside Grand Rapids while patient is undergoing active cancer treatment, inpatient and/or outpatient. The facility spans over 30,000 feet, housing approximately 600 patients a year.

Patient referral forms are available by contacting Hope Lodge at (616) 551-4000.