Looking Back for Aug. 9

20 YEARS AGO

On the rocks

The Manistee Coast Guard’s 28-foot search and rescue vessel broke loose early Sunday morning, coming to rest against the rocks near the First Street boat launch. The hull was reportedly unscathed, but Coast Guard officials did report damage to the engine.

40 YEARS AGO

Tomorrow is International Day

International Day, featuring 15 separate booths serving food from around the world is set for tomorrow, beginning at 9:30 a.m. on River Street. Traffic will be blocked on River Street from Greenbush to Oak Street for the event.

Track is sprinting along

Progress on the new track for Manistee High School, located at the end of Elm Street, completed another stage this week with the paving of the all-weather track surface by Laman Asphalt Paving Company of Manistee.

80 YEARS AGO

New stokers

Improvement and renovation of the stoker systems in the public schools here will be undertaken by the firm which installed the equipment now in use, it was revealed at the regular meeting of the Board of Education Monday evening. The changes planned will bring the size of the various stokers more in line with the ratings of the boilers.

Fire hazard

Due to 1.01 inches of rain which fell during the total period of yesterday’s precipitation, the forest fire hazard opened at one today. Relative humidity was extremely high – 84 percent. Wind was brisk – six miles southwest at 9 a.m. and nine miles at noon.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum