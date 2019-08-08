Munson Healthcare names president for Munson Medical Center

TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare President and CEO Ed Ness announced Thursday a new president and CEO has been selected for Munson Medical Center.

Matt Wille will join the organization in late September, replacing the role held by Al Pilong who took a leadership position at a Virginia health system. Wille has most recently served as the vice president of operations at Allina United Hospital in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region. While there he also served as interim president for a period of time.

“We are pleased to welcome Matt to the Munson Healthcare leadership team,” Ness said. “He has a proven track record of operational, financial, strategic, and visionary executive leadership in his roles at several medical centers and health systems. We believe Matt is a great fit for our organization and our community, and we look forward to his contributions.”

Prior to his time at United Hospital he served as CEO of Dallas County Hospital in Perry, Iowa, and vice president of MercyOne in Des Moines, Iowa, in addition to other leadership roles.

Wille holds master’s degrees in public policy and administration from Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill., and health care administration from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minn. He received his undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa.

Wille is married with one child and enjoys fishing, cross-country skiing, running with his wife, and trying to keep up with his young son. He characterizes his personal mission as “helping create a healing environment that we would expect for ourselves and our families.”

“I am honored to have been selected for the role of president and CEO,” Wille said. “Munson Medical Center has a strong legacy of providing safe, high-quality care to the residents of northern Michigan. I am looking forward to joining an amazing team of dedicated employees, well-respected medical staff, and a committed Board of Trustees who always put patients first. As equally important, my family and I are looking forward to calling Traverse City home.”

