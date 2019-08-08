Northern Michigan Dragway set to host weekend of racing

KALEVA — It’s already been two weeks since the 22nd annual Mopars Against the World event at Northern Michigan Dragway.

Racers are eager to get back on track for the 11th and 12th TNT Well Service 2019 points events. With racing this evening and Saturday, only six races will remain on the season schedule.

Saturday’s event will be the 2019 Cory Gunther Memorial in honor of the fallen Benzie County Sheriff’s deputy who was also a standout NMD racer.

In Bracket I, Corey Mikus of Bear Lake holds a slim lead over Onekama’s Eric Johnson. With a runner-up finish in MATW night I racing, Johnson had temporarily taken over the points lead. Mikus passed him back up with a sixth round finish in the MATW night II $6,000 to win race. That top prize was won by Darren McChesney of Reese.

In Bracket II, Maple City’s Phil Anderson started the big weekend in fourth place. However, with an 8 round win in MATW night I action, he moved on up to first place where he finished the season as points champion in 2018. Mike Stokes of Kaleva was able to hold second. Kyle Kidder of Benzonia, and Gary Wood of Manistee had outstanding weekends, both with runner-up finishes. Kidder moved up to fourth, and Wood to fifth.

David Evans of Benzonia pulled off an 8-round Pro Trophy win and re-positioned himself atop the points standings in an attempt to get this third straight season championship.

Advanced Juniors recent action found Cody Marlatt of Bailey taking his fourth win of the season to increase his points lead. The season is far from over, though, as Ludington’s Hunter Sanford is less than 5 rounds behind and determined to make up the difference.

Mini Juniors is led by Jesse Persinger of Free Soil, thanks to his recent win at Family Night last Friday. Ean Guenthardt of Manistee is right on his tail, taking wins at MATW both nights.

Racing action will start at about 5 p.m. both this evening and Saturday. NMD is located three miles north of Kaleva on Potter Road. For more information, call (231)362-3439 or visit northernmichigandragway.net or the social media pages.

NMD Standings

Pro Systems Bracket I Top 20

1 Corey Mikus, Bear Lake, Camaro,268

2 Eric Johnson, Onekama, Nova, 258

3 Tom Whitaker, Muskegon, Camaro 216

4 Steve Mikus, Ashley, Dragster, 183

5 Ben Wenzel Jr., Hemlock, Cavalier, 174

6 Rick LaRocque, Beulah, Mustang, 151

7 Darren McChesney, Reese, Duster, 146

8 Scott Hoernlein, Freeland, Dragster, 143

9 Scott Eriksen, East Jordan, Camaro, 137

10 Bud Roof, East Jordan, Dragster, 130

11 Aaron Cone, Brethren, S-10, 123

12 Chris Gee, Bear Lake, Mustang, 121

13 Mike Stokes, Kaleva, Challenger, 111

14 Nolan Blanchard, Benzonia, Monte Carlo, 110

15 Phil Silardi, Trenton, F-150, 103

16 Ken Langlois, Milan, Corvette, 92

17 John Hamilton, Harrison, Dart, 90

17 Patrick Boris, East Jordan, Dragster, 90

17 Scott Allen, Mesick, El Camino, 90

20 Darrin Noaker, Cadillac, Camaro, 85

20 Karl Balch, Charlevoix, Nova, 85

Hlavka H&C Bracket II Top 20

1 Phil Anderson, Maple City, Phoenix, 264

2 Mike Stokes, Kaleva, Challenger, 247

3 Donnie Heinzer III, Manistee, Camaro 226

4 Kyle Kidder, Benzonia, Camaro, 225

5 Brad Harris, Mesick, Dragster, 224

5 Gary Wood, Manistee, Spirit, 224

7 Bill Fluette, Interlochen, Monte Carlo, 201

8 Mark Daniels, South Boardman, Camaro, 190

9 Chad Brintnell, McBain, Fairmont, 178

10 John Hamilton, Harrison, Dart, 171

11 Rick Letts Racing, Manton, Chevelle, 161

12 Bob Bushen, Whitehall, Malibu, 150

12 Martin Moore, Manistee, Nova, 150

14 Ron Emery, Manton, Nova, 140

15 Scott Eriksen, East Jordan, Camaro, 135

16 Ben Wenzel Jr., Hemlock, Cavalier, 130

17 Mel Huntley, Beulah, Dart, 125

18 David Evans, Benzoonia, Monte Carlo, 120

18 Justin LaRocque, Essexville, Firebird, 120

20 Cliff Mardlin, Kaleva, Camaro, 117

Ret Pro Trophy Top 20

1 David Evans, Benzonia, Monte Carlo, 299

2 Tom Lauber, Gaylord, Camaro, 286

3 Bob Bushen, Whitehall, Malibu, 241

4 Brad Haist, Twin Lake, Dart, 209

5 Cranky Racing, Copemish, Mustang, 206

6 Martin Moore, Manistee, Nova, 200

7 Jim Bacon, Luther, Camaro, 193

7 Jim Evans, Benzonia, Skylark, 193

9 Devin Orth, Traverse City, Mustang, 181

10 James Persinger, Free Soil, Fleetwood, 171

11 Ken Bigelow,, Cadillac, S-10, 162

12 Moody Racing, Copemish, Mustang, 161

13 Kory Thompson, Grawn, Charger, 160

14 Gary Bowman, Jr., Tawas City, 442 Olds, 158

15 Phil Anderson, Maple City, Phoenix, 155

16 Danny Lewis, Manton, Mustang, 150

16 Gary Bowman, Sr., Prescott, Dart, 150

16 Kyle Kidder, Benzonia, Camaro, 150

16 Team Skittles, Hemlock, Cavalier, 150

20 Ty MacNeill, Lincoln, Monte Carlo, 146

Advanced Juniors Top 5

1 Cody Marlatt, Bailey, 221

2 Hunter Sanford, Ludington, 166

3 Isaac Mikus, Bear Lake, 149

4 John Root, Manton, 132

5 Ben Lauber, Gaylord, 130

Mini Juniors Top 5

1 Jesse Persinger, Free Soil, 217

2 Ean Guenthardt, Manistee, 196

3 Jakob Wicinski, Stronach, 173

4 Toby Helsel, Manton, 164

5 Hannah Moore, Cadillac, 162

High School Top 5

1 Gannon Dougherty, Honor, 82

2 Donald Wooton, Alden, 43

3 Dominic Dyer, Bellaire, 33

4 Noel Cebula, Bear Lake, 27

4 Jacob Philo, Brethren, 27