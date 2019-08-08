Schools working on improvement projects before school starts

MANISTEE — More construction type related activity has taken place in area schools this summer than in quite a few years.

All the area K-12 schools in Manistee County had a wide variety of projects that have been taking place this year beyond the usual summer maintenance. School officials feel much of the work will be completed by the start of the school year (Sept. 3), but there are some that will continue into the fall.

Kaleva Norman Dickson/Bear Lake superintendent Marlen Cordes said his buildings have several improvements that have taken place over the course of the summer.

“At KND we used the grant money from the 2019 Michigan State Police Competitive School Safety Grant ($74,406 for KND) for creating a vestibule at the front entrance,” said Cordes. “People will get buzzed in the front door and there will be a window at the front office where the secretaries will then get eyes on the visitors before allowing them to pass through a second set of doors to get access to the building. It’s just another safety feature that we feel is important and will continue to keep the kids safe.”

Cordes said there are some doors that will be replaced, but the work hasn’t started on that yet.

“The hope is they will have them replaced by the time school starts this year,” said Cordes. “Those are exterior doors that have started to rust and are in need of replacement.”

Manistee Intermediate School District technology director Roy Anciso wrote a grant for a card entry system at both KND and Bear Lake.

“The individual that is installing them is running a little behind schedule, but that is going to happen sometime during the school year, so we have a better idea of accessibility of individuals,” said Cordes.

Bear Lake is also getting a new public address system installed to help when people are in the gym so they can hear the announcements.

Onekama Consolidated Schools interim superintendent Mark Parsons said there has been lots of activity in his building thanks to funds being available from the voter approved Sinking Fund. Those dollars can only be used on school projects and not for personnel or other such purposes.

“The major project we did was the one-to-one renewal of our student apparatus (iPads and laptops) as it was time for that to happen,” said Parsons.

Other improvements also came to the building and grounds.

“We had several windows in the older elementary part of the building that were replaced,” said Parsons. “The windows are in, but they had to reorder the seals and so we are just waiting on getting the casings and I think that will be done before school starts. We also had some HVAC work done in some of the locker rooms, new steel doors for the small gym should be installed before school. In four of the elementary rooms we installed LED lights that include dimmer switches to allow the teachers to control the light atmosphere, and those rooms were also carpeted.”

Parsons said they also had a project in putting red clay on the infields of the softball and baseball fields.

“It actually happened before we got that eight inches of rain and were extremely pleased that it weathered that really well,” said Parsons. “We had some outdoor basketball and tennis courts that were re-sealed and are done. So we are really in good shape on the projects we had scheduled for this summer. I am excited that we are able to upgrade our equipment because of that sinking fund.”

People driving by Manistee Catholic Central see all kinds of projects taking place including some roof replacement and door upgrades. MCC director of marketing and development Jenny Howes said this week has been particularly busy around and actually on top of the school.

“The grant money we got from the Michigan State Police ($48,596) is being used to put in all new phone system and a new security (buzzer entry) on our front entrance,” said Howes. “It is going to help make it a little more safe. To have one more locked door is not a bad thing.”

The buzzer entry system is used by all the area school districts as someone approaching the door must push the buzzer and shown on camera to the secretaries who can either allow or deny someone access to the building.

“The hope is to have all of it done for the start of the school year and that the 12th Street (street reconstruction) project will be done as well,” said Howes. “The roof was actually done with the gift of a donor who passed away and left money for that project.”

CASMAN Academy director Shelly VanVoorst said there still is some work to be done on their roof project, but it is expected to be completed before the start of the 2019-20 school year.

“They are still finishing up some work on the canopies over all the doorways on our building,” said VanVoorst.

VanVoorst said the other project of replacing the door locks on the building has been delayed.

“There isn’t a lot of companies that do that work and with all the increased security in schools we are on a waiting list to get the work done,” said VanVoorst. “It is looking like September or early October at the latest. We are going to be pushing it, but it will get installed for this school year and we are excited.”

The annual cleaning work on the interior of the building is almost complete according to VanVoorst.

“Inside things are just about done and I know they were working finishing the last of the classrooms and then the main hallway and it was going to be done,” said VanVoorst.

The Manistee Area Public Schools are doing $210,000 of improvements this summer. They have sanded and refinished the high school ($29,300) and Kennedy Elementary gym floors Another project that is expected to add more security to the entrance of the Manistee Middle/High School is a $150,000 general fund financed project. People will no longer be able to enter directly into the Commons area when the project is completed and will pass instead just through that first line of doors.

MAPS business manager Howard Vaas said they are currently working on two projects that will increase safety for students being dropped off at school. People who take students to school should note that the bus lane at the high school and Jefferson Elementary School will be moved.

“The high school is still pending per final review and the concept is we are putting the student pick-up and drop off in what used to be the bus lane and we are moving the bus lane kind of over by the pool,” said Vaas. “The idea is when the students were entering and exciting they were doing so between the buses, so this completely separates it.”

At Jefferson Elementary they are adding concrete slabs between the curb and sidewalk on the Bryant Avenue side of the building where students will be dropped off and picked up by the buses.

“Again, we are just trying to separate the students from the buses,” said Vaas.