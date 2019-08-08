Smokey Bear celebrates 75th birthday with fire prevention party

FREE SOIL — Seventy-five birthday candles could start quite the blaze, but not when Smokey Bear is around.

The fire prevention mascot is being honored with birthday celebrations around the country this week — including one stop off at the Lake Michigan Recreation Area on Thursday. Area residents and campers celebrated with Smokey and members of the U.S. Forestry Service and Fire Department for a fun and educational affair.

Firefighters demonstrated their equipment and gear which provided families a glimpse into their occupation. Children took turns playing with the fire hose and grappling with the imposing jaws of life.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet with Smokey in the fur. They also sang “Happy Birthday” and enjoyed cupcakes with the guardian of the forests.

Wildfire prevention mitigation education and information specialist, Debra-Ann Brabazon shared the true story of Smokey Bear to a crowd of excited youngsters.

Brabazon explained that Smokey Bear was born in 1944 with the wartime advertising council addressing the risk wildfires presented to resources during World War II. Walt Disney and company loaned animators and the rights to Bambi characters for the initial public service campaigns.

Since then, the Smokey Bear campaign has become the longest-running public service advertising campaign in U.S. history, educating generations of Americans about their role in preventing wildfires. His signature catchphrase, “Only you can prevent wildfires,” is still relevant today — nine out of every 10 wildfires are started by people.

According to Forestry Service materials, “The principal causes of human-related wildfires are unattended campfires, burning debris on windy days, hot ashes and BBQ coals, and operating equipment which can emit sparks.”

The Smokey Bear campaign continues to remind us that responsible practices can prevent unwanted fires.

Smokey’s birthday celebrations kicked off in this year’s Tournament of Roses Parade, where the public service mascot appeared with USDA Forest Service employees as they walked the parade route in Pasadena, Calif., near the Angeles National Forest.

Today, Smokey will visit Comerica Park, where the birthday bear will meet young baseball fans, while taking in the Detroit Tigers game.

“Smokey just can’t sit still,” said Brabazon. “(Bears) have a very large range that they roam.”

Anybody 14 or under that stays for the end of the game is eligible to receive a Smokey Bear baseball.

To learn more about fire safety and prevention, visit www.smokeybear.com.