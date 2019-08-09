Area 4-H’ers take home awards from fair

FREE SOIL — Members of the Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm 4-H club competed at the Western Michigan Fair this week in Ludington.

Members include residents of the Manistee area.

The choir won Best in Class for their choir demonstration.

Kendra Lewis won Best of Breed rabbit and fifth in rabbit showmanship plus five Best in Class medals in afghans, nature craft, scrapbooking, basket weaving and landscape photography.

Sheryl Kuenzer won Best of Class for nature craft. Karen Bhaskaran won Best of Class tie dye, and Lisa Dean won Best of Class nature craft.

Leader Nancy Supran won sixth place in Home Maker of the year.

Every member of the club won at least one blue ribbon.