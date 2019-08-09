Looking Back for Aug. 10

20 YEARS AGO

New bank opens

West Shore Bank officials and local government dignitaries participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate the bank’s official opening. Those present were: Doug Parkes, branch manager; John Anderson, Manistee Township Supervisor; Lorraine Conway, Mayor of the City of Manistee; Kathleen Stefanski, branch supervisor; and Dean VanNatter, income director of West Shore Bank. The new branch is located at 415 Parkdale Ave.

40 YEARS AGO

Commission okays purchase of Manistee River lands

The Michigan Natural Resources (NRC) today approved the $4 million purchase of some 7,500 acres of land along the upper reaches of the Big Manistee River in Kalkaska and Wexford Counties. Approval came at one of the NRC’s annual “meet the people” meetings, being held in Ludington.. The land is currently owned by Consumers Power Co. and its purchase, along with another 1,830 acres on the AuSable River, will total 9,358 acres.

“In space no one can hear you scream”

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is “Alien” starring Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt and John Hurt. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. this week.

60 YEARS AGO

Mobile unit

The Mobile diagnostic unit of the Michigan Epilepsy Center arrived in Manistee this weekend for a stay of four days at the Mercy Community Hospital Center. The primary purpose of the unit is to serve as a diagnostic facility for Michigan doctors and their patients. The time required for each examination is between one and one-half hours.

Bridge to be closed

Starting at 8:15 a.m. tomorrow, the Maple Street Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic to allow city workmen to repair the north approach of the bridge. New planking and two by fours will be installed and the work is expected to be completed some time Friday afternoon.

80 YEARS AGO

Army plans annual drive

A local Salvation Army drive – with a goal of $1,500, will get underway Saturday and continue on through the middle of next week, it was announced today. The local American Legion is sponsoring the drive and has named Ed Talbot as drive chairman.

Eagles to play Sunday

The fast traveling Manistee Eagles, after a week’s layoff, will swing back into activity Sunday at Rietz Park against the Battle Creek Tigers, a Class AAA club. The lodgemen plan to tuck this game away and boost their season’s count to 12 of 14, at the same time extending their winning streak to nine straight.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum