Public hearings slated for proposed marijuana businesses

MANISTEE — Residents will have the opportunity to learn more about several proposed marijuana businesses next week.

The City of Manistee Planning Commission will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. on Aug. 15 in council chambers at City Hall. Ten public hearings for special use permits pertaining to marijuana businesses are on the agenda.

Each applicant will have 15-20 minutes to give their presentation. Following that city staff will have a chance to give comments, then the hearing will be open for public comment.

Due to the number of public hearings, City of Manistee zoning administrator Kyle Storey said five will be held and then there will be a break for dinner before the last five hearings resume.

“If it started at the normal time of 7, we’d be there until 1 a.m. We’re trying to get all the first submittals in together that have met the appropriate requirements and deadlines for mailings and public notices,” said Storey.

All decisions on the permits will be tabled until the next regular meeting of the Planning Commission on Sept. 5, Storey said.

This is the first in a two-step process with the city.

“Just because you’re granted a special use permit doesn’t mean you’re granted a marijuana permit,” Storey said. “Upon receiving special land use permit, the next step would be going to through the city clerk and their process. The Planning & Zoning Department only worries about the land use regarding setbacks and what the actual structure will look like as a footprint and not necessarily what the business model is, which is the next process.”

The permits up for review will be subject to the same site plan review as all other commercial businesses.

“Meeting the right setbacks, the parking requirement, landscape requirement, advocating for rain gardens, they have to meet a specific signage ordinance,” said Storey.

There are 25 items on a site plan check list that must be satisfied.

“When an applicant gets their special use permit, and only when they get their special use permit, then they can come to the city and request an application to either grow, sell process, secure transport, any of the appropriate licenses… they can come to us,” said city manager Thad Taylor. “Then they can get an application, give us $5,000. An application is very extensive, because we want to make sure the right people are involved in the industry in the community. They have to fill it out, and then return it to us. We have 21 days to review it, to say we’re satisfied it’s a complete document or no we’re not satisfied.”

A state license is also required before a business can operate.

Public hearings will be presented in the following order:

• Fresh Coast Provisioning LLC: 28 Arthur St.;

• Fresh Coast Provisioning LLC: 32 Arthur St.;

• Arthur Street Exchange LLC: 50 Arthur St.;

• Lake Effect LLC: 74 Arthur St;

• First Property Holdings LLC; 214 Arthur St.;

• Urban Roots Detroit LLC: 24 Arthur St.;

• DCCA LLC: 34 Arthur St.;

• GR Bud LLC: 48 Arthur St;

• Michigan Provisioning Center LLC: 52 Arthur St.; and

• DNVK 3 LLC: 64 Arthur St.

All properties are located in the Marijuana Sales Overlay district located on Arthur Street.

In June, City Council adopted ordinance 19-17, amending a section of “Chapter 866” of the City of Manistee Codified Ordinances, permitting medical marijuana provisioning centers within certain areas of Manistee. In addition, Zoning Ordinance Z19-13 — which amends Article 2, 3, 18 and Article 20 — was approved by council. The zoning ordinance amendment allows medical and recreational marijuana sales in the newly created overlay district.

Written comments with signatures may be submitted to Kyle Storey, Zoning Administrator, City of Manistee, 395 Third St., Manistee, MI 49660 or by email at kstorey@manisteecountymi.gov.

The full agenda and all site plans are available on the City of Manistee’s website, www.manisteemi.gov.