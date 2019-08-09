Sleeping Bear Dunes hosts star party at peak of Perseid meteor shower

EMPIRE, MICH. — The party of the summer might just be this weekend at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

On Aug. 10, Sleeping Bear Dunes will host another of its popular “star parties” — drop-in astronomy gatherings that highlight celestial events in the park’s spectacularly dark nighttime skies. But this weekend’s party promises to be particularly rich, as it’s timed to the peak of the Perseid meteor shower.

According to NASA, the annual meteor shower will peak between Sunday and Tuesday. Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible this weekend, giving visitors plenty to observe.

The event will take place at the park’s historic Thoreson Farm, in two parts: From 4- 6 p.m. for solar viewing, and from 9-11 p.m. for dark nighttime skies.

As with all of the park’s star parties, high-powered telescopes and information stations will be available. Park rangers and volunteer members of the Grand Traverse Astronomical Society will also be on hand to help visitors learn about and appreciate the globally diminishing resource that is the dark night sky.

The event is free, though a visitor’s pass is required for entry to the park.

Star party attendees are encouraged to bring a flashlight and bug spray, as well as binoculars and beach chairs. Programming may be cancelled due to inclement weather or weather that obscures the sky.

More information on the park’s star parties is available here online. The schedule for remaining star parties this year is as follows:

• Aug. 31 (4-6 p.m. and 9-11 p.m.) Location: Dune Climb. Highlights: Solar viewing in the afternoon; evening, Jupiter, Saturn, summer Milky Way.

• Sept. 21 (9-11 p.m.) Location: Dune Climb. Highlights: Jupiter, Saturn, summer Milky Way.

• Oct. 21 (8-10 p.m.) Location: Dune Climb. Highlights: Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore 49th Anniversary Star Party. Saturn early; after dark, Pleiades, northern Milky Way.