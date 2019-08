MANISTEE — Sunny skies and mild temperatures were the perfect weather for the annual Sidwalk Sales by the Manistee Merchants in the downtown area.

Many merchants had items out on the sidewalk and bargain hunters were out in force to swoop up summer items and some things that could be used for back to school as well. Many stores had racks of clothing items out for the sale and shoppers were right in the midst of it all looking for that perfect item.

The sale continues today.