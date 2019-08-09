WSCC getting many new upgrades to campus

SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College executive director of college relations Thom Hawley summed up the summer of 2019 on the campus with a very simple statement.

“Everywhere you look on campus their is construction taking place,” said Hawley.

The college has witnessed several big projects this summer that will provide a better learning environment for the students and give a new modern look to several of its buildings.

WSCC Director of Facilities Mike Moore agreed with Hawley’s assessment that construction seems to be taking place all over the campus.

“This college looks like it is under siege with a bunch of earth movers,” laughed Moore.

He said the projects are moving along nicely and many should be ready for the students arriving back on campus for the first day of classes on Aug. 26. Moore said construction manager Christman Construction is overseeing the $2,909,750 project and like with any construction job there is an occasional small challenge, but overall everything is going well.

“We have several projects going on with the work in the Tech Center being the main one,” said Moore. “It has been in the works for a year and a half, but that is going really well and on schedule. We had a little bit of a late start in the spring because the career tech education students didn’t get out until a month after we started that project. So we are about a week behind in that project.”

Moore said plans in the works already if there is a delay in finishing the project before classes begin later this month.

“Some of it will not even impact the students,” said Moore. “We do have space available on campus to accommodate those classes and give them space to be able to able to instruct the students. That is about 10 to 15 percent of the building space left to go for that project, so we are right on schedule for the welding area right on to the atrium north to open up with business as usual once we hit Aug. 26.”

Once students and staff return for the start of the year Moore said they will be surprised at what they find.

“I was just in the Tech Center today and when people come back they are going to be pleasantly surprised with the new modern look that it has got, as it needed an upgrade,” said Moore. “The nursing area got a huge uplift with the new simulation rooms, so we can partner up with the hospitals around here. As a community college you want to have places where people can come to train. The Early Childhood area also got a big facelift and the welding section is going to look incredible. So I am pretty excited to see that facility open up and come back online.”

WSCC president Scott Ward said during the meeting last spring when the bids were approved that the time had come to make these improvements.

“We are remodeling some areas that are closing in on 50 years old and some of it is just not up to today’s standards,” said Ward. “There are things like a lack of handicap accessibility in some of the older bathrooms and just the overall learning atmosphere in some of the classrooms needs to be updated and teachers will be getting new technology.”

Work also is wrapping up on the construction that took place in the Schoenherr Campus Center to combine the book store and the cafe area. The work on the campus center bookstore and cafe cost $157,400 and included demolition, glass/glazing and aluminum, carpentry, walls and ceilings, flooring, painting and electrical work.

“There are a few things that we are a little behind on it, but it should open up right on schedule,” said Moore.

Moore said construction work is also progressing on creating a sculpture plaza on the campus. Since the college has several pieces of artist/sculptor Manierre Dawson in the art gallery on campus named in his honor, it was only fitting when WSCC officials agreed that the first piece of artwork in the plaza should be one of Dawson’s.

The sculpture selected for the plaza was Dawson’s work titled “Daedayl” and the project is being totally underwritten by donor contributions. It is expected to be completed later this fall.

“That was kicked off a couple weeks ago and work on it is right on schedule,” said Moore.

Other construction that Moore said began last week was the project the WSCC Board of Trustees approved at its July 15 meeting to connect the college to City of Ludington’s water supply and to construct a 50,000 gallon water tower on campus. The project is expected to cost $2,735,907.

At that meeting Ward commented on when they were looking at completing that portion of the project.

“We expect the work on the water main extension to be completed in September and the water tower construction in the spring of 2020,” said Ward.