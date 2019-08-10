ENGAGEMENT: Thakrar, Johnson to take vows

Jashavant and Bina Thakrar, of Tampa, Florida, announce the engagement of their daughter Prital Thakrar to Joshua Johnson.

Joshua is the son of Dave and Sue Johnson of Manistee, Michigan.

Prital graduated from University of Florida in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and in 2019 with a master’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering. She is currently working for NASA as a Mechanical Design Engineer at Kennedy Space Center.

Joshua graduated from Michigan State University in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering. He is currently working for NASA as a Software Engineer at Kennedy Space Center.

A Sept. 7, 2019, wedding is planned.