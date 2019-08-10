Trade agreement to be topic of next Tea Party meeting

MANISTEE — The United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement will be the topic at the next Manistee Area Tea Party meeting.

The meeting will be held on Thursday in the banquet room at the Bungalow Inn in Manistee. The social hour and optional dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will follow at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The U.S. Congress is currently discussing the legislation for the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA). Matt Schoech will be the featured speaker on USMCA.

Trade and trade agreements have been one of the major issues in the country for the past two years. The USMCA is a replacement for the much criticized North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) which was ratified in 1993. There are many complex issues with the proposed trade agreement including potential conflicts that can damage the U.S. Constitution and country.

The MATP meetings are open to the public at no charge. Find more information about the group by searching for Manistee Area Tea Party on Facebook.