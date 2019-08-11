A Saturday night sprint:

Run the Pier 5K benefits Stomp Out Cancer, police training

MANISTEE — The street was blocked off and police lights were flashing as more than 200 people made their way down Fifth Avenue in Manistee on Saturday evening.

However, it was all for a good cause.

About 225 people signed up for the inaugural Run the Pier 5K, which was hosted by the new nonprofit, the Pier Foundation.

“Our goal was 150 when we first started out, being the first year. We’re excited we’re at this point,” said Tim Kozal, one of the event organizers and City of Manistee Department of Public Safety director.

The race started at 8:30 p.m., and may be the only nighttime race in the area. The route is also unique, starting on Fifth Avenue heading west then turning onto Monroe Street going around the traffic circle and continuing west on North Lakeshore Drive to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee. Runners then traversed the pier out to the North Pierhead Lighthouse and around returning the same route.

The event was the brainchild of Kozal and James Beaudrie, owner of Manistee Beverage Company.

Beaudrie said he’d been thinking of organizing a 5K since he opened his store; he just didn’t know where to start.

“Almost serendipitously, I developed a friendship (with Tim) and he out of nowhere said, ‘We should do a 5K,’” Beaudrie said.

Kozal had organized a number of 5K events in Kalamazoo, where he lived previously.

“With a little bit of dialogue, we put a team together. I think it should be noted that it’s not just Tim and I,” said Beaudrie. “This is something that we started together, James Fink, Kyle Thompson are two of our other board members, without them this wouldn’t be possible. Then in the end here in the last month or so, John Lipa has really stepped up, another community member. It’s really something that the group has put together.”

The group formed the Pier Foundation, which will collect the donations from the 5K and then distribute them to local charities. The event this year is benefiting local law enforcement training and the Stomp Out Cancer fund.

“When Tim and I first got together to do this, (we thought) where’s the money going to go?” Beaudrie said. “He’s passionate, obviously, about public safety training. I’m really passionate about the cancer foundation here. It only made sense. We’re both spearheading this, so it’s only right that we put it to where we want it to go.”

He said in the future, donations may be made to other charities as the event grows.

“Everybody has commented about running at night, running at the pier. It’s something that’s been exciting for, I think, the community and us as a foundation,” said Kozal.

He said they plan to expand the event next year, and may include music afterward.

“We’d really like to make it a community event next year; we tossed around ideas about having a band afterward, just trying to make it a community event that everybody can get together and get excited about but we have to get our feet wet right now,” said Kozal. “But we have to develop some capital; that’s big for us. Try to succeed next year. Our goal is to have enough money for next year’s race; and have money to donate.

“We want to give a huge thank you to all of our sponsors.”

Click for results: RunthePier2019B