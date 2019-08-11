Benzonia Twp. may be lone retailer of rec pot in Benzie, Leelanau area

By Patti Brandt Burgess

The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.

BENZONIA — Leelanau and Benzie County voters in November said “yes” to legalizing recreational marijuana, but when it comes to budding businesses, those rural communities are just saying “no.”

All townships and two of three villages in Leelanau and all but a few in Benzie have adopted ordinances that opt out of allowing marijuana-related businesses in their municipalities.

Platte Township and the Village of Benzonia are among the few that have not opted out, while in Colfax Township, an ordinance is on the agenda for Wednesday’s board meeting.

In Benzonia Township the issue of whether to allow the businesses may be left up to the voters. A petition with 84 signatures was turned in, but did not include ballot language that has a Tuesday deadline for approval, said township Supervisor Jason Barnard.

In Crystal Lake Township a similar citizens’ initiative resulted in an opt-out ordinance being placed on the Aug. 6 ballot, where it was approved by 38 votes.

Benzie County approved Proposal 1 in November by 939 votes, with 9,727 registered voters weighing in on the issue. All but one municipality — Lake Township — said “yes” to recreational marijuana.

Proposal 1, known as The Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act, makes marijuana legal under state and local law for those 21 and older, makes hemp legal, and controls the commercial production and distribution of the drug, including licensing, regulating and taxing the businesses involved.

“It’s been a tough thing for most of these townships,” said Benzie County board President Gary Sauer. “It seems like people are fine with the legalization of it, but they’re not fine with establishments in their communities.”

In Benzonia Township Proposal 1 was approved on a vote of 821 to 651. It is also the only township in Benzie County that has opted in on allowing medical marijuana facilities.

Barnard said the township has two permitted medical marijuana retail facilities, though neither is yet up and running, as well as a proposed industrial park that would house a growing facility.

Part of the decision to allow medical marijuana was the opportunity to bring some money into the township from the 3 percent excise tax that was originally placed on the drug, Barnard said.

With the passage of Proposal 1 that tax was removed and a 10 percent excise tax was placed on recreational marijuana facilities, as well as a 6 percent sales tax. Excise tax is taken from retail sales, with a portion of that money given back to those communities that have facilities.

Of that shared revenue, 35 percent is earmarked for roads, 35 percent for schools, 15 percent for the township and 15 percent for the county.

“So without having a retail facility in place a community doesn’t make any money,” Barnard said. “If something like (the ordinance) were to go though, we lose all tax revenues that we would be gaining.”

Platte Township is in limbo when it comes to recreational marijuana, said Supervisor Paul Solem. They have no opt-out ordinance in place and, so far, no plans to adopt one.

“The state has not crafted any guidelines for us to go by,” Solem said. “It puts everybody in a weird predicament. It leaves things pretty wide open.”

But the state Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) published emergency rules in early July that will be in place for a year. Municipalities have about four months to review them and decide whether to opt out before the state begins taking applications for marijuana-based businesses, said David Harns, spokesperson for the agency.

“If an applicant meets all the criteria and there is not a prohibitive ordinance in place we will issue a license in that community,” Harns said. “We understand that it’s a complicated topic. We’ve done everything possible to let them know what’s out there and what they need to do.”

Proposal 1 took effect on Dec. 6. By law, the state had one year to get a system for regulating marijuana up and running, Harns said, adding the state beat that deadline by several months.

The emergency rules will be replaced by administrative rules, which require public hearings and take longer to enact, Harns said.

In Leelanau County, legalizing marijuana was approved by a margin of 238 votes among a total of 14,110 votes. All 11 of the county’s townships and two villages have opted out of businesses that deal in recreational marijuana.

The Northport Village Council recently passed a resolution to adopt an opt-out ordinance at a future meeting. The resolution was approved on a vote of 4-3.

Village President Steve Wetherbee voted “yes,” despite the fact that Leelanau Township voters, including those in Northport, approved legalizing recreational marijuana by a substantial margin of 851 to 648.

Wetherbee said he supported the opt-out because many of his constituents told him that’s what they wanted. He feels that part of the reason for the discrepancy is that many wanted marijuana to be decriminalized.

“We don’t want people to go to jail because they have a little marijuana on them,” Wetherbee said.

Supporting an ordinance is the prudent thing to do, he said, and it can always be rescinded in the future, he said.

“It just means for now no one can open a dispensary in the village,” Wetherbee said. “It’s not a permanent thing. It’s a wait and see.”

But Trustee Will Harper, who supports such businesses, said the resolution accomplished nothing, as council members can still change their minds.

Harper said marijuana has been bought and sold in the Northport community for decades.

“We had, and still have, a chance to control, regulate, tax, put unlicensed sellers out of business and do the only thing we can to keep it out of the hands of kids,” Harper said. “Instead we chose to do nothing.”

Barnard is confident that if an opt-out ordinance goes to Benzonia Township voters it will be defeated.

“I believe it will fail because that has always been supported in our township,” Barnard said. “But then again, you can never be certain of anything.”