CRAM races return to Manistee

MANISTEE — The waters near First Street Beach in Manistee were filled with colorful sails on Saturday afternoon as about 15 catamarans took part in the Sail Manistee! 2019 Regatta.

The Catamaran Racing Association of Michigan (CRAM) is in its 54th season and its third year of hosting a race in Manistee.

CRAM marketing officer James Derck has helped secure the location in the past. Racers and their families camp in the grassy area near First Street Beach and launched their catamarans from the beach between the breakwater.

Derck told the News Advocate in the past that Manistee has a unique set of features that the group looks for in a location for hosting races such as a protected launch area and a place they can all camp together close to their vessels.

CRAM is a nonprofit organization of beach catamaran sailors who organize 8 to 10 regattas a year, and who work to provide an atmosphere conducive to fun for the whole family and to sailors of any skill level. For more information, search for Catamaran Racing Association of Michigan on Facebook.