Horse Show kicks off Manistee County Fair

ONEKAMA — Even thought the turnout was smaller than usual, per tradition, the Manistee County Fair Horse Show kicked off the fair on Sunday.

With only two horses and riders participating, it offered a rare opportunity for a one-on-one lesson from judge Shayna Marsh, a former 4-H member from Grand Traverse County.

Marsh had the riders, Grace Servinski and Madison Rogers, give a brief show before offering pointers and having the girls work with their horses on those tips. Then they showed what they learned. The pair performed English and Western classes.

Horse show organizer Elaine Bossingham attributed the low turnout to other county fairs taking place at the same time.

“We will keep doing this show for as long as we can, and our goal with the show is to keep it about the rider and their horse,” she said in a previous interview.

Monday serves as entry day for all exhibits and animals, and weigh-in and testing for animals is done as well.

The Manistee County Fair is on a mission to return to its former glory, and then some, as events really kick off on Tuesday at the county fairgrounds in Onekama.

While designated the Manistee County Fair, the exciting annual event also brings in families and participants from surrounding counties, such as Benzie and Mason. Participation in the fair may not be what it once was, but this year, organizers are working hard to help the fair reclaim its fame as a can’t miss destination.

“I love helping the community and would love to bring the fair to what it was when I was a kid,” said Janelle Ware, who has served the past three years on the fair board. “When I was a kid, there were barns full of animals, and a great carnival with fantastic midway events. … We are trying to bring back old things but in a new way.”

Part of what organizers have tried to do to rejuvenate the fair is giving it an earlier start in the summer. In years past, it has been held toward the end of August, but according to Bossingham that time simply no longer works for many of the local youth who want to take part in the fair but simply cannot spare the time when late August rolls around.

“Most of our 4-H participants are going back to school at the end of August, so we moved it early so that they can still participate and not miss out on school sports or going back to college. The date was a conflict, so a lot of kids were not participating,” Bossingham said. “Another reason was because we wanted to chime in with Onekama Days and all of the visitors that are still here from out of town, so that they can attend the fair.”

The Family Fun Time Amusements Carnival begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesday will be on site daily from Tuesday through Saturday.

According to Ware, the fair board is really excited to work with the new company, with which they have thus far had a great rapport.

“They are excited and they are helping us. Pretty much, the owner of the company said that he works for us, which is fantastic. We got to pick the hours, and he got a lot of great ideas to bring new things to the carnival and community,” she said.

One of the annual fair highlights each year is Kids Day, which will take place on Wednesday. All kids 10 and under receive free admission on that day, which corresponds with the fair’s emergency services day.

Local law enforcement agencies have been asked to bring patrol cars and boats, and organizers are also hoping to have a fire truck and other rescue equipment on site for kids to study and stand next to for photos.

“This will give the kids a chance to learn all about safety and what emergency response people do,” Bossingham said.

Also this year, Farm Bureau will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. It will have a booth in the merchant building and some special events on Friday and Saturday.

Each night of the fair, Tuesday through Saturday, will feature exciting grandstand events. This is an improvement from recent years when the fair only held grandstand events on four nights.

Grandstand events open at 7 p.m. on Tuesday with The Heritage Draft Horse Pulling. At 7 p.m. on Wednesday the grandstand will offer King of the Track; TNT Demolition Derby Bump & Run. Grandstand fun continues at 7 p.m. on Thursday with SJO Productions MotorCross. Friday night’s grandstand event is West Michigan Pullers.

The fair will conclude with TNT Demolition Night of Smashing — Power Wheels, Mini-Van Demo Derby, Big Car Stock Demo Derby at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Prior to Saturday’s demolition derby, The Whiskey Rebels will perform live at the grandstand. Grandstand gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

When attendees aren’t enjoying these fun grandstand events, they will be free to enjoy the carnival, visit the merchant building, or tour the animal barns where they can interact with the animals and the dedicated young people who have raised them.

4-H animal judging takes place throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday. The annual 4-H auction is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

For more information about the fair and along with a full schedule of events, visit https://www.manisteecountyfair.org/. The Manistee County Fairgrounds are located at 7587 First St., just off M-22 in Onekama.

Pioneer News Network staff writer Robert Myers contributed to this report.