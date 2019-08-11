Looking Back Aug. 12

20 YEARS AGO

Home run champ

Tenneco’s Luke Edmonson edged out some tough competition to win first place in this year’s Manistee County Baseball “A” League Home Run Derby. Presenting the first place trophy to Edmonson was Paul Close, “A” League Director.

60 YEARS AGO

New stamp

Available on Aug. 18 at the Manistee post office will be a seven-cent air mail stamp commemorating the carrying of mail by the Balloon Jupiter which will be released on Aug. 17 through the Lafayette, Indiana post office.

Beach news

The lifeguard at Fifth Avenue Beach reported this morning that the air temperature was 70 degrees, the water 65 degrees and the fish were not biting.

80 YEARS AGO

Stolen car

George Hayward, 316 River St., reported to local officers yesterday morning that his car, a light tudor, was stolen at about 2 a.m. from in front of his residence. Officers investigated and recovered the car at about 10 a.m. They found it on Division Street.

Continual fire hazard

The forest fire hazard opened at one today due to .07 inches of rain which fell between 9 p.m. last evening and 9 a.m. today. The relative humidity was 95 percent, a high figure, and today’s sky was cloudy. There was no wind.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum