The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week August 10 through August 16, 1919 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of her 100 Years Ago column at www.manisteenews.com:

“The Girls Are Coming. Mack Sennett’s Bathing Beauties. Considered the Most Beautiful Girls in the World TO APPEAR IN PERSON In Connection With ‘Yankee Doodle In Berlin.’ You have admired these queens of the beach in pictures. You’ll admire them more when you see them in real life. They represent a congress of types–blondes, crunettes, stouts and slims. Finer figures could not be found.

This is the biggest show in Manistee this season. It is a bigger thing than is usually seen in a city of this size. A Great Laugh.Mack Sennett’s ‘Yankee Doodle In Berlin’ is the funniest thing he ever has produced. Come prepared to laugh. Beautiful Gowns. Extravagant wardrobes are displayed, not only by the bathing beauties but in the picture as well. LYRIC. Mon. and Tues. Seats now on sale.

“Bitter resentment against Mrs. Delphine Dodge Ashbaugh, president of the board of guardians of the State Industrial Home for Girls, Adrian, has been voiced by many friends of Mrs. J. Tetzlaff of Filer City for a scathing letter sent her by the official, and the matter of investigating the attitude toward mothers of institution girls has been taken up with Governor Sleeper…

“Mrs. Tetzalff’s daughter, Annie, was sent to the Industrial Home last fall for a petty offense as an incorrigible. The girl’s eyesight is impaired and she is in need of glasses. The mother claims she sent letters which the daughter says she did not receive. This led Mrs. Tetzlaff to write a letter to the head of the institution inquiring about it, stating she was reticent about forwarding money for glasses.

“The result was a return missive from Mrs. Ashbaugh, obviously written to intimidate the mother…Friends then took action. They are angered over the spirit of the letter ,especially with respect to the sentence charging the mother with the responsibility for the waywardness of her daughter.

“Following is the letter received by Mrs. J. Tetzlaff:

“My dear Madam: Ti makes no difference to me whether Annie has glasses or not. It is her eyes that are suffering, not mine. If you do not want to pay for them, she can go without.

“I advise you to be careful what you write in your letters to us about keeping the money that you send to her. Because you can be arrested and put in jail for it. Do not try that again.

“Every girl who comes here, comes as a criminal and is sentenced by law, until she is twenty-one. She can only be released by the Board of guardians and that is according to her good behavior.

“The Board of Health has not yet completed her blood tests and she cannot leave the school until she is reported by them to be free from disease.

“If you do not furnish her the money for the glasses, and the doctor says that she must wear them, she will have to stay here until she can earn the money to pay for them.

“If you raised the child for yourself, why did you not raise her so that she would not have to become a prisoner? Your letter is very foolish.

“There is a law which compels parents to provide for their children.

“Yours very truly, Mrs. Delphine Dodge Ashbaugh, President Board of Guardians.

“The pickle salting station at Fountain this week began work of handling cucumbers from the station at Millerton. Trucks are being used. The concern is also handling them in the same way from Freesoil.

“The operations will largely increase the output of the pickle station. The pickling cucumbers are being delivered in good numbers and will continue to do so for perhaps two months, depending in large measure on weather conditions.

Wheat is beginning to come to Fountain from quite distant points, one big load coming from Victory from the J. Russell farm.

“The senate is now talking about wheat, which is the only thing mentioned in the senate in a long time that has come to a head.

“The ice and coal men of Muskegon went out on a sympathetic strike, adding to the city’s troubles. Naturally ice and coal men have to sympathize with each other,because no one else sympathizes with either of them.

“Just as the coal men announce a shortage, the underwear men come out with a statement that underwear will be high this winter. Looks like team work.

“The pavement dance last night drew a big concourse. The cool weather which came early in the evening kept many away. Visitors from several of the resort colonies availed themselves of this attraction.

“Prosecuting Attorney Hittle this morning received a telegram from Attorney General Alex J. Groesbeck requesting his presence in Lansing, Tuesday, for a conference on the high cost of living investigation.

“Prosecutor Hittle stated this morning that he will leave for Lansing Monday noon…

“To date he has received no complaints of profiteering or food hoarding in this county. If any persons know of such cases and are desirous of helping in the investigation, Prosecuting Attorney Hittle requests that they report the individuals, or firms concerned, to him before Monday noon. It is probable the cases will then be presented to the Attorney General.

“Impressive funeral services for James Dempsey, Manistee’s well known lumberman, were held this morning at Guardian Angels church, with solemn requiem mass at 10 o’clock.

“The altar of the church was decorated in purple. The sermon was delivered by Rev. J. M. Steffes…Mrs. Maire Pulcher Bigge provided beautiful vocal scores.

“The sweet-tone Guardian Angels church chimes were played before and after the services. Burial was in Mt. Carmel cemetery.

“Here’s good news. Manistee is soon to have a new city and county directory, a much-needed convenience.

“[Representatives]…of R. L Polk & Co. …arrived yesterday and began the canvass of the city for data for the new book.

“During the more than four years that have elapsed since publication of the last city directory, Manistee has undergone many changes…The need of a new directory has long been felt, but the war interfered with this business as it did with every other, and necessarily…the attention of the…firm has been focused on the larger cities during the period.

“Firmly convinced that no city today holds out better business inducements than Manistee, Ed Talbot and Casimir Pawlicki, two of the best known and most popular local barbers, have grasped the extended hand of old George W. Opportunity and secured a lease on the vacant store in the Wallace & Nye block, adjoining the Mertens Drug company, in which they will open a strictly modern barber shop with shine parlor attachment on September 1.

“The new place will be thoroughly up-to-date in its appointments, newly equipped throughout in white enameled furniture and fixtures, and will make a strong bid for the better class of patronage.

“Both Talbot and Pawlicki have lived in Manistee all their lives and are enthusiastic Manisteeans. The former has recently returned from two years in the army service,13 months of which were spent overseas… Pawlicki, best known to his intimates by the designation of ‘Slim,’ formerly operated the Briny Inn barber shop, and since the burning up of that building has conducted a small shop on Greenbush street.

“A beautiful moonlit evening, the whole populace of Bear Lake community and 60 soldiers and sailors present, constituted the stage setting last night when beal Lake citizens gave a rousing welcome to their returned service boys. They were given one of the finest ‘spreads’ could deliver. Fearing not even the ravages of the profiteers, the women folk of the village ‘put their heads together’ and went the limit on the dinner.

“Announcement was made today that the Manistee Shoe factory, which has not been in operation for some time, will begin work again Monday.

“Father and mother used to do their courting in a hammock, but they’ve provided a non-collapsible porch swing for their daughter.

“LENOX, Mass., Aug. 11.–Andrew Carnegie died at his summer home here shortly after 7 o’clock this morning of bronchial pneumonia [at the age of 85]. Carnegie had been ill since last Friday. His condition became critical yesterday, it is understood.

“Carnegie’s benefactions totalled more than $300,000,000. He flooded America and England with free public libraries [The Manistee Public Library among them] and was an apostle of world peace. Mr. Carnegie’s benefactions have exceeded in amount those of any other American.

“With the receipt of information on the fate of Private Francis J. Nowak, another blue star on Manistee county’s service flag has changed to gold.

“Private Nowak is reported by General Pershing to have been killed inaction, and his death brings the total number of county men lost in battle to 39.

“Last word from Nowak was received last fall by his sister, Mrs. Anna Katd, 114 Melitzer St. When no more letters were received she took up the matter of investigating his whereabouts with the department. After six months, the desired information just arrived in the following telegram:

“‘A cable received in this office from Commanding General, American Expeditionary Force, states that Private Francis J. Nowak, Company D, 28th Infantry, previously reported wounded in action between October 1 and 12, 1918, has been missing inaction since October 10th.

“‘In view of the time which has elapsed since anything has been heard from him, although every effort has been made to secure information as to his fate or whereabouts, the war department officially presumes that he died October 10, 1918, from wounds received in action.’

“The girls who have made Mack Sennett comedies famous arrived in the city this noon for a two day’s engagement at the Lyric in connection with the showing of one of Sennett’s most ludicrous comedies, ‘Yankee Doodle in Berlin.’

“The mercury will go down several feet tonight at the Lyric when the curtain is rung up on these breezy nanatorial queens, in their breezy songs and dances and still breezier costumes of the sea. For a temperature of 100 degrees in the shade the attire is beyond doubt designed to approach perfection, for there is a minimum of attire and a maximum of unencumbered epidermis.

“The Lyric will be filled to capacity tonight, as practically every seat has been sold. Seats have also been taken for Tuesday’s engagement.

“LONDON, (By Mail.)–’Yesterday’s Parisian styles? Yes, Madame, here they are, but if you can wait about half an hour, we will have today’s styles in.’

“This is what customers of a London department store de luxe will hear shortly.

“As soon as the government will grant permission, department buyers will fly to Paris three times a week to round up the latest styles. Buyers will leave London via aeroplane in the morning, make the round of the fashion shops and boulevards, and return in the afternoon of the same day, laden with the latest in frocks, hats, hosiery and boots.

“Miss Eleanor White, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank White, Saturday received notification from the Congressional board of missions of her appointment as teacher of English and music at Kobe college, Kobe, Japan. Miss White, who has been spending the summer at the summer home of the family at Onekama, will sail from San Francisco for her new post of usefulness on August 27. She will leave Onekama next Saturday.

“Kobe College, for girls, is among the leading educational institutions of Japan, ranking in the university class. Miss White, a graduate in the 1916 class of Oberlin, O., university, has since had a varied experience which qualifies her for the work to which she has been chosen.

“LANSING, Aug. 11.–’Mrs. Ashbaugh did write a letter that was tart.’ commented Governor Albert E. Sleeper Saturday, when asked with reference to the correspondence between Mrs. Tetzlaff of Manistee and Mrs. Delphine Dodge Ashbaugh, president of the board of guardians of the Industrial HOme for Girls at Adrian.

“ ‘I have not seen the letter which the girl’s mother wrote,’ said the governor, ‘I might have been tart itself. I think Mrs. Ashbaugh did not read her reply a second time.’

“The thicker the letter a woman writes the less there is likely to be in it.

“‘What is ahead of us?’ asks a New York preacher. Probably a new woman driver in a flivver. And you never can tell just what she is going to do.

“Have you ever stopped to think of the great forward steps taken during the generation in which we are living? It is difficult to believe that it is barely 20 years since manistee first saw an automobile.

“Tired horses are now able to quench their thirst again at the Humane Society’s fountain on Oak street. The watering trough which was torn off by William Lloyd’s vagrant automobile one afternoon has been replaced and is now serving the horses as before.

“Auto thieves are busy again. Max Hornkohl, manager of the Northern Oil Company, River street, woke up this morning to find his Ford car gone from his open garage at the rear of his home on First street. It was found today in perfect condition on second street. No clews have as yet been discovered as to the miscreant.

“LUDINGTON, Aug.12.–Automobile bandits are preying on Ludington homes which are stocked with liquor. Cellars of half a dozen prominent families have been plundered within the last month. Whisky, wines and beer which cost hundreds of dollars and were laid in prior to the nation-wide drought have been stolen.

“‘Tag Day’ in Manistee for crippled children of the Michigan Hospitalschool will be held Friday.

“A number of excellent Polish books were received recently by the public library, and are now ready for circulation.

“From the ‘bald-headed row’ in front of the footlights to Operator ‘Shorty’ Bureau’s motion picture projecting booth, the Lyric was filled last night by connaisseurs of beauty–comprising chiefly a contingent of wide-eyed grandfathers and dapper youths–and devotees of the latest fashions, who, of course, were women. Each delegation had a treat in store for them.

“For Mack Sennett’s bathing queens are there in 40 different ways. They have beauty of face and form. And they sure do know how to wear those stunning bathing suits. It is like smelling the tang of the Pacific ocean to see those comely, chic and cherry misses caper around the stage in their abbreviated garments.

“Their suits are a myriad of hues and designs, fetching and indeed pleasing to the eye when emphasized by so much pulchritude. Following a pleasing song prologue by one of the number, the girls do physical culture exercises and then proceed to trip merrily back and forth across the stage to the tune of different songs and in variegated costumes. A small riot follows when they begin to throw coveted pictures of themselves into the audience, as ‘souvenirs of the movie girls.’

“ ‘Yankee Doodle in Berlin,’ the additional screen feature, shows Sennett favorites in action on the silver sheet with Bothwell Browne, former female impersonator in vaudeville as a young American aviator who transforms himself into a dazzling vampire in order to wrest certain important information from the former kaiser and his staff.

“It is a real entertainment. The girls are ‘bears’–and bare.

“The worst has happened. Statesmen are beginning to say that high prices are due to psychological factors.

“Who remembers when it used to be considered the acme of naughty audacity to attend a show of the ‘Black Crook’ or Lydia Thompson or the ‘Parisian Blondes’ type of burles-cue?And some of those old-timers who used to sneak into such shows last night unblushingly took their wives and daughters and grandchildren to see the Sennett bathing girls in costumes as scanty as it is possible for them to be made. Times certainly have changed.

“The big wheels of the Manistee Milling company are now ready to grind out its products of feed and flour.

“ ‘We are ready now to receive any amount of wheat and other grains from farmers,’ said Manager John K. Seagrave.

“The mill is operated by a force of five men. A capable miller has been hired by the company, and upon the receipt of more grain the force will be doubled, and a night shift put to work.

“A politician is one who operates for himself; a statesman is one who operates for society.

“One item in the cost of living is maintenance of all those officials who are trying to lower it.

“Again the weather is conducive to the success of one more of Manistee’s now famous dances.

“Peanuts and pink lemonade will soon be ripe and the odor of new mown sawdust will permeate the air. The Sparks circus, gayest, gladdest, grandest galaxy in all the wide, wonderful world will encamp here Wednesday, Aug. 20. This city may then blink at the fascinating splendors of a like long street parade, revel in the surpassing delights of a colossal new pageantry spectacle and tremble for the safety of gracefully daring performers in rings, stages and a wilderness of aerial apparatus.

“A good many of us mistake mere action for progress.

“Manistee county’s youngest soldier is Herbert Milks of Kaleva. He is

17 years old. Just now he is with the remnant of what was once the great American Expeditionary Force in the World war…Undoubtedly he is the youngest member of that fast-fading army.

“Milks does not pride himself so much on this as the fact that he was President Wilson’s personal chauffeur at the Peace conference; in fact, he drove for nearly every representative at this history-making event.

“His mother, Mrs. Della Howell, who is waiting for him at their comfortable home in Kaleva, is proud of her son; she has reason to be because it is seldom a youth of his age rises from the ranks to the position he held.

…Milks enlisted in the Motor Transport Corps on May 6, 1918…Arrived in France he was immediately assigned to drive a truck through to the front with gas and supplies.

“His only guide was the French maps and signs, which served to direct him over roads which were mined and guarded by the Germans. Many a truck driver was never accounted for, as the trips took from five to eight days, and it was like going into the valley of death.

“Milks contracted the Influenza and had two severe attacks of it, the first time losing his voice for 10 days. When the armistice was signed he was rewarded for faithful service by being appointed as chauffeur for President Wilson’s party.

“His capability and care exercised made him much demanded by other representatives.

He drove for Premier Lloyd George, Colonel House, General Petain, Chief Justice Henry White, and Secretary and Mrs. Robert Lansing. He was assigned to Mrs. Lansing for two weeks. He drove Secretary and Mrs. Lansing to Easter services at the big Notre Dame church, the largest church in the world.

Young Milk’s extraordinary rise was the subject for a considerable article in a French automobile publication, which carried an illustration of the youth beside President Wilson’s automobile.

“Manistee County shares with Mrs. Howell the pride of one other sons.”