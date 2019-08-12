Combat Veterans Motorcycle group makes donation

LUDINGTON — Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association chapter 35-4, “The Lost Boys” recently donated about $3,000 to Miss Sawyer’s Kids With A Cause.

The group’s inaugural benefit ride and fundraiser dinner was held on Aug. 3 at the Manistee VFW.

The Combat Veterans mission statement is “Veterans Helping Veterans,” the chose Miss Sawyer’s 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization because of her unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of not only veterans but also active duty military and by honoring fallen heroes.

Sawyer Hendrickson is 10 years old, and with already more than one third of her life dedicated to her mission, the Combat Veterans felt she was the perfect fit with their organization when they met her at an event in 2018.

In 2016, she founded Miss Sawyer’s Kids With A Cause when her older brother CPL Kylar Hendrickson decided to join the Marine Corps. What started with Sawyer sending a few dozen care packages to her brother and fellow Marines has exploded into over 25,000 sent annually around the world to all branches of the Armed Forces, in addition to over 5,000 filled Christmas stockings to troops not going home to their families.

The ultimate goal, according to one of the event organizers, Lost Boys member and U.S. Army Combat Veteran Rick “Skid” Rowe is to make this recurring annual event a primary fundraiser to help ease the financial strain of Sawyer’s mission so that she can continue to travel to spread her message at events and make appearances with veterans and to help send her care packages to those who are currently serving in the military.

Proceeds from this event will be used toward “Sawyer’s Stockings” Military Christmas Care Package Project.

For more information, visit Miss Sawyer’s “Kids With A Cause” on Facebook or www.MissSawyer.com.

Next year’s benefit ride will be held on Aug. 1.