Looking Back for Aug. 13

20 YEARS AGO

Removed stop sign caused confusion

Drivers beware. The intersection of Memorial Drive and Washington Street is no longer a four-way stop as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Stop signs were removed on Washington Street by city workers and flashing green lights were installed in what is to be a 90-day period. Thursday afternoon, even with the absence of stop signs, roughly 90 percent of drivers cruising through the former four-way stop were still bringing their cars to a complete halt on Washington Street.

40 YEARS AGO

Community effort

A community effort has been going on at Brethren High School for the past few weeks as members of the faculty, the Board of Education and other interested citizens worked on repairing the gym floor. What the group found was structural damage under the floor done by termites, which created some “dead spots” under both baskets. The floor will be ready in another three weeks.

Cash register, tools taken

A cash register and tools were taken from a Manistee business this weekend and later recovered. Dennis Wandrych told police that his business at 333 Tenth Street had been broken into Saturday night or Sunday morning. A police investigation of the break-in turned up the tools and cash register in some nearby bushes. Approximately $85 in the top of the cash drawer had been taken but another $300 below that plus a number of checks had been missed by the burglars.

60 YEARS AGO

First check in retirement plan

The first pension check given to a retired employee of the Mercy-Community Hospital was recorded yesterday as Sister Mary Ida, hospital superintendent, presented the check under the Sisters of Mercy of Grand Rapids new retirement plan to Joseph John Witkowski. Mr. Witkowski, 78 retired after 14 years of service to the hospital on April 1, 1959. He became the first person at the local hospital to receive benefits under the retirement plan, which covers all permanent, full-time employees at all hospitals in the state supervised by the Sisters of Mercy.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum