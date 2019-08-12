Manistee County Democrats to meet Thursday

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Democratic Party will hold its monthly meeting this this week.

A meet and greet with light refreshments will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Dial A Ride, located at 180 Memorial in Manistee, followed by a presentation at 7 p.m. by Elizabeth Welch on school finance.

Welch is a Grand Rapids-based labor and employment attorney, with clientele ranging from small, family-owned businesses to mid-sized corporations and nonprofit organizations. Welch is vice president of the East Grand Rapids Public School Board, and devotes much of her time to public education advocacy. She serves Grand Rapids’ nonprofit community in several roles, including as a trustee for the Steelcase Foundation and the Michigan League of Conservation Voters.

Welch holds a law degree from Ohio State University, and graduated with honors from Penn State University.

With Michigan schools ranked among the 10 lowest achieving states, attendees will have an opportunity find out where the area ranks and how to improve schools.

Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting.