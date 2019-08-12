Michigan offers Free ORV Weekend Aug. 17-18

MICHIGAN — Michigan residents and out-of-state visitors looking for an off-road adventure can explore the state’s 3,700 miles of off-road trails and five scramble areas during Free ORV Weekend Aug. 17-18.

“This is the perfect opportunity to see and experience Michigan’s off-road trails,” said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division.

All ORV rules and laws still apply, but riders on designated routes and trails do not need an ORV license or trail permit during these two days. Riders will also have access to the state’s five scramble areas:

• St. Helen’s Motorsport Area;

• Black Lake Scramble Area;

• Silver Lake State Park;

• Bull Gap; and

• The Mounds.

A Recreation Passport still is required where applicable, such as the scramble areas.

After a weekend of exploring Michigan’s vast system of trails, consider purchasing an ORV license or trail permit for return visits. License purchases help the DNR maintain and improve the ORV system. Purchase an ORV license or trail permit, view permit requirements, check trail closures and more on the ORV webpage.

This is the last Free ORV Weekend this year.

For more information, contact Doug Donnelly at (517) 284-6109 or DonnellyD@Michigan.gov.