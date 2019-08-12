Prom Boutique offers free dresses for homecoming

Manistee’s Prom Boutique — located in suite 220 of the Briny Building at 50 Filer St. in Manistee — will open beginning Aug. 29 for the 2019 homecoming season.

The boutique boasts one of Northern Michigan’s largest selections of homecoming, winter dance, prom dresses, shoes and accessories available to high school students, completely free of charge. More than 500 short semi-formal dresses will be available to teens from Manistee, Benzie and Mason counties.

The schedule is as follows:

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 29;

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 30;

• 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 7;

• 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 14;

• 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 21; and

• 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Prom Boutique-Manistee can be found on Facebook.