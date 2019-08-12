The McHugh and Finan sparring match

Among the earliest settlers in Manistee were several Irishmen who came to engage in logging.

These included the Finan brothers, Owen and Michael, who were here was early as 1848. Owen Finan died in 1856 after developing an extensive logging business on the lower Manistee River. Michael Finan eventually developed a large farm on the River where he raised a family of nine children.

The fourth son of Michael Finan, was named Thomas and was born on the family farm in October of 1859. At the age of 13, Thomas began working in the woods. About 10 years later, having saved some money, he built a business building on River Street with one of his brothers. Here the brothers initially opened a grocery store but later converted the business to a saloon.

Thomas Finan himself never drank or used tobacco in any form. Having previously been active in woods work, Finan built a small gymnasium in back of the saloon where he exercised frequently.

In April of 1885, Thomas Finan ran for City Alderman from the Third Ward. He was promptly elected and thereby held the honor of being the first local-born individual elected to a city office. His frequent exercising had made Finan “a fine specimen of physical manhood”.

Word began to spread about his physical ability, resulting in Patrick McHugh, heavy-weight champion of Wisconsin, coming to Manistee and challenging Finan to a boxing match. Finan refused, stating he only boxed for exercise, but McHugh stayed in the local area and continued boasting until his challenge was accepted.

Rather than go into the ring untrained, Thomas Finan hired a man to run the saloon, and left for Grand Rapids for a crash course in boxing under an experienced fighter named One-Eyed Connelly. After returning to Manistee, Finan introduced Connelly to his mother, who upon seeing the one-eye, made Thomas promise to never fight again after the bout with McHugh.

The coming match created quite a sensation in Manistee and the Mayor threatened to arrest every one in sight if the fight was held in the city. Consequently, it was moved to the Fair Grounds or Driving Park in Parkdale. The fight was held in a roped off area 24 feet square, illuminated by three kerosene and one gasoline torches. It was conducted under Police Gazette rules with an umpire and two time keepers. The following account of the fight is taken from the pages of the Manistee Advocate or August 19th, 1885:

“Both lightly sprang to the middle of the ring. Their physical appearance could not be very much improved on. Finan weighed 174 pounds and McHugh two or three pounds heavier. The first round both men were cautious, McHugh following Finan, who paid him for his temerity with a hot blow and escaped without any return.

The second round Finan caught McHugh squarely on the face and drew first blood without receiving any punishment in return. From the second to the thirteenth round both were about even, McHugh acting on the aggressive and receiving the most punishment. At the thirteenth round McHugh caught Finan at the ropes and a short vicious exchange of blows were indulged in, both men fell. Rounds 14, 15, and 16 Finan forced the fighting and hammered McHugh around the ring practically knocking him down at every blow.

The sixteenth round wound up with a blow that landed him under the ropes at his corner. Seventeenth round McHugh was groggy, but gamely came up to the scratch only to receive a terrible blow that landed him across the ropes, he claimed afterwards Finan struck him while his feet were off the ground, but neither the crowd nor the Judge agreed with him.

The fight was awarded to Finan as it should be. It was plain to everyone that Finan was the best boxer and that unless some extraordinary accident should happen McHugh could have no possible chance to whip him.”

The gate receipts of $400 were turned over to Finan as the winner and according to tradition, large amounts of money had been bet on the fight. Finan kept his promise never to fight again, reportedly even turned down John L. Sullivan. He later moved to Wisconsin where he owned a contracting business.

Following that Thomas and Jim Finan built a shingle and lath mill in Tower, Michigan, which they operated for several years. In an accident there, Thomas Finan fell under a train load of logs, and lost both of his legs. Undaunted, however, he was fitted with artificial legs and continued managing the business. Eventually, he found it too hard to get around in the snow and moved to the state of Washington. Here he lived the remainder of his life passing away on September 5th, 1928.

(We were indebted to Arthur Finan and Pat Finan Labudde for the research leading to the discovery of Manistee’s prize fight.)