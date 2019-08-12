United Way to host community picnic

MANISTEE ━ The United Way of Manistee County is launching its fourth annual community picnic on Aug. 21, which pairs free food with family fun in service of local charitable outreach.

The picnic ━ scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lion’s Pavilion, located on Manistee’s First Street Beach ━ precedes the yearly fundraising season for the local United Way chapter.

“It’s the kick-off to our fundraising season and it’s the end of summer for all the kids,” said event organizer, Lisa Spencer of the Manistee County United Way. “It’s just a nice day to unwind before we have to rev up for fundraising and the kids’ return to school.”

The event will feature a free lunch that includes hot dogs, chips and ice cream, as well as live music and other family activities.

“We’ll have cornhole, croquette, ladderball, horseshoes, lawn dominoes and yard Yahtzee,” said Spencer. “There’s something for everybody.”

This year, volunteer car-hops will be on hand to assist those with impaired mobility by providing carside delivery of food and beverages.

The general mission of the United Way is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of the community, connecting those in need with the plethora of helpful resources available to them.

“Our three pillars of support are health, education and financial stability,” Spencer said. “We raise funds to support programs and initiatives that (reflect) these three pillars.”

The United Way’s flagship program continues to be 211, the health and human service equivalent of 911 that offers information and referrals for food, utilities, veterans’ help, employment services, disaster assistance, volunteer opportunities and thousands of other resources to more than 24,000 Manistee County residents.

The local United Way also offers free and confidential one-on-one tutoring for adults in reading, writing, English as a second language, citizenship, GED preparation and math. This long-running program is now housed in the United Way’s local office at 449 River St. in Manistee.

The United Way is asking anyone interested in volunteering at the community picnic to call the local office at (231) 723-2331 or email lisa@uwmanistee.org.

For more information on the United Way and its fundraising efforts, call (231) 723-2331 or visit www.uwmanistee.org. The United Way of Manistee County can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.