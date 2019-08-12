Woman in critical condition following Cleon Township crash

CLEON TWP. — A 22-year-old woman was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

In a press release, Manistee County sheriff John O’Hagan said deputies shut down 13 Mile Road near Marilla Road in Cleon Township for nearly eight hours in response to the crash.

Shortly after noon, a 22-year-old woman who was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix — along with her passenger, a 21-year-old woman of Mesick — attempted to turn west from Marilla Road onto 13 Mile Road. According to deputies, when the driver pulled out to turn she failed to yield the right of way, colliding with a 2010 GMC Yukon traveling west on 13 Mile Road.

The 22-year-old driver of the Grand Prix was taken to the hospital as a result of her injuries. She was listed in critical condition at the time of the release. The passenger of the Grand Prix was taken to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital for minor injuries, where she was treated and released.

O’Hagan said the airbags were deployed and both occupants were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Yukon, a 40-year-old Cadillac woman, along with her 39-year-old husband and 14-year-old child, were treated on scene for minor injuries. Airbags were fully deployed (both the front and side); however, all three occupants were not wearing seat belts.

Due to the complexity of the incident, O’Hagan said investigators did not reopen the road until shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, an investigator with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Maple Grove and Cleon Township Fire Departments, and the Community Emergency Response Team.

The crash remains under investigation; no further details are available at this time.