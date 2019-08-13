Board approves placing millage proposal on ballot

BRETHREN — Voters in the Kaleva Norman Dickson school district will have a zero mill bond request to consider in the Nov. 5 election after the board of education took action on Monday evening to file the paperwork with the county clerk’s office.

Superintendent Marlen Cordes reported to the board on some questions that have come up in the community regarding the request.

“The reason it is a zero mill is we have already voted to lower the interest rates on (the existing debt) and that is going to happen regardless and reduce everyone by 0.8 mills,” said Cordes. “So what we are asking for is voters in November to approve that and the 0.8 mills would go back on (the tax rolls) and that is why it is a zero mill increase. It is keeping everyone on where the are currently.”

If voters approve the request the district would then be able to use the $2,775,000 that 0.8 mills would generate to remodel and equip the school buildings, erect and equip a new bus garage, technology, purchase school buses, improving and equipping playgrounds, athletic facilities and sites.

“You can’t use the money for wages or benefits, as it has to go for capital improvement projects,” said Cordes. “That means replacing and not fixing things. It is important to know as well that the money is only going to be used here at Brethren. We are not going to put it into the Wellston or Kaleva buildings as we are trying to sell them.”

Cordes explained the new money comes right at the end of the request.

“There is no new money until the last 26 months of the debt,” said Cordes. “That is where it becomes new money as the bond was set to expire in 2025, but we are asking to put that .8 mills on now and to extend it for two more years. Yes, there is new money being generated because we are asking to extend it.”

Cordes said what that would mean is a home valued at $100,000 has a taxable value of $50,000. That 0.8 mill would mean 80 cents on every $1,000 of the taxable value and would amount to $40. He added that the voters are currently paying this amount.

“It is going to cost you the same to 2025 and then in 2026 we will be adding new money and for a $100,000 home it would be $40 and we would do that for two years and the third year would only be for two or three months,” said Cordes. “So when it is all said and done on a market value $100,000 home it is only going to cost you less than $90 more to get this passed from what you are currently paying. That $90 would be generated in the years 2026, 2027 and a little in 2028.”

Cordes said there is a time frame if the bond passes that the district has to spend the money, which is three years. He said they would plan accordingly in that time frame for the purchase of buses and technology.

Board members were also given a report by principal Jake Veith on activities at the school on a technology upgrade with the purchase of a smart television.

“We are going to be able to use these for professional learning as it has Apple TV on it so it connects with all our Apple computers and for our MacBooks, so if our students have a presentation they can use them as well,” said Veith.

Veith also updated the board on the Jump Start to School program.

“Today was the first day of our Jump Start to School program and we had 40 students,” said Veith. “I expect that number to grow over the week. In the morning we work on academics and in the afternoons we do fun activities.”

Veith also told the board about several KND staffing changes that included Phil Kroll being the new RTC (Responsible Thinking Coordinator) as he has been an every day substitute teacher with the district. He said other changes in staffing are Rachael Peabody will now have her own second grade class after working in Samantha Valinski’s third grade classroom last year.

Melissa Wardie will be coming on as a new fourth grade teacher. Another change is long-time teachers Vivian Peck and Carol Rackow will be moving up to the middle school.

“By doing these staff additions it allows us to eliminate class splits and it allows us to make some changes at the middle school that is going to help us all the way through the high school,” said Veith. “What this does is allow us to open up our schedule and to put teachers in areas where they are certified. It allows us to have two sections across the grade level board. Vivian will be doing mostly middle school math and Carol will be doing sixth grade English Language Arts and seventh grade social studies.”

Board members also reviewed some handbook changes as efforts have been made to make the handbook match up with the NEOLA policy.