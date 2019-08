MANISTEE — There will be a meeting this week for residents concerned about Manistee’s low-income housing issues.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. on on Friday at the Manistee Library meeting room. The meeting is an extension of Northside conversation currently taking place on the subject of properties being considered for use.

All are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Joy Smith at (231) 398-9427.