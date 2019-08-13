Fire department responds to gas leak in city

MANISTEE — Four homes on the 100 block of Magill Street in Manistee were evacuated this afternoon due to a gas leak.

City of Manistee Fire Department was called to the scene around 2 p.m. across the street from Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church.

A landscaper was performing work at a bank-owned home and knicked a gas line, according to Tim Kozal City of Manistee Department of Public Safety Director. He said the smell of gas was present in the area, but a light wind was dispersing the gas quickly. As a precaution, the homes were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

DTE Energy was called to the scene and capped off the gas line.

The fire department was assisted by the City of Manistee Police Department.