Looking Back for Aug. 14

40 YEARS AGO

Tackle football for junior high

An intramural junior high tackle football program was unanimously approved at last night’s meeting of the Manistee Area Public School Board of Education. The motion to approve the program on a one-year trial basis came with the stipulation that a medical monitoring committee to be enlisted to oversee the development of the program.

Michigan is a “hard-drinking lot”

Michigan residents are a hard-drinking lot and they drink a lot more hard liquor than residents of 44 other states, a national magazine concludes. A survey in the wine and spirits marketing bulletin of U.S. News and World Report ranked Michigan the 7th most populous state in the nation, sixth in consumption of hard liquor and eighth in beer and wine consumption in 1978.

60 YEARS AGO

First prize

About 20 ladies of Trinity Lutheran Church who are members of a rug weaving group, were represented at Charlevoix’s first waterfront fair earlier this month by Mrs. Arthur Yankee. The group displayed 50 rugs, among which was a bright red woolen one that won a first prize. Trinity’s rug weavers are busy the year around on this continuous project.

French taught

Children in Parkdale School, grades 1-8, will be taught French during the coming school year, it was decided by the Parkdale School Board at a meeting last night. Each grade will have one weekly period of instruction in the foreign language. Mrs. Otto Stroemel has been employed as the French instructor. The Parkdale board believes that the school will be the only one in the state teaching a foreign language in all elementary grades.

80 YEARS AGO

Many enjoy picnic

More than 200 persons had an enjoyable time at the annual American Legion picnic at Red Apple Farm yesterday. Many contests and other activities were held and local Legionnaries and their families witnessed a well fought baseball game between the drum and bugle corps softball team and a team made up of legionnaries not in the corps. The corps lost when they weakened in the last inning. The score was 21-11.

Taxi service

Announcement of the start of a 24-hour taxi service was made today by Henry R. Wicinski, owner and manager of the Chippewa Auto Service, opposite the Hotel Chippewa. The service was started at the request of the hotel management and will be available to the general public. The service will start as soon as a city license is granted.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum