M-115 resurfacing project postponed indefinitely

By Colin Merry

Pioneer News Network

BENZIE COUNTY — Issues between a construction company and its employees has put a halt to scheduled road repairs and other projects across the state, including several in Benzie County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed several projects in Benzie County would be postponed indefinitely due to a strike and ongoing union negotiations between Rieth-Riley Construction and the Union of Operating Engineers Local 324.

According to reports, the union negotiations had been taking place for several months, but the strike began July 31.

James Lake, communications representative for MDOT’s Northern Region, said a project to repave M-115 southwest from the U.S. 31 intersection in Benzonia to the county line near Thompsonville was scheduled to start on Aug. 5.

“At the time, MDOT doesn’t know what the overall effect on the project the negotiations will be,” Lake said. “Our expectation in the contract would be the project would be completed this year, but if we reach a point where it looks like the work will not completed before winter, we might have to push project into next year.”

Lake said MDOT was not a party to the negotiations between the contractor and the union, but certainly wanted to see all of its projects completed on time.

Matt Skeels, manager for the Benzie County Road Commission, said a smaller project repaving a section of M-22 between Frankfort and Elberta also will be put on hold indefinitely.

However, other county projects have been unaffected.

“Most of our projects for the year are done,” Skeels said. “Our contractor was Team Elmer’s. They came in and knocked out the millage paving work, and did some township work.”

The summer’s big projects were the repaving of County Road 669 between Fog and Almira roads. Lake Ann road also was repaved from the Village of Lake Ann to Douglas Road.

A culvert on Reynolds Road also had to be rebuilt after flooding from heavy rains washed the road out.