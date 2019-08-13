Methodist church recognized for garden

MANISTEE — The Spirit of the Woods Garden Club Inc. presented the July Garden of the Month to the United Methodist Church, located at 387 First St. in Manistee.

Donna Krahe, who tends the garden, was awarded at $25 Meijer gift card for the church. The gardens of the church have a vast variety of flowers in the front and back. To name a few, red Lucifer, hydrangeas, yellow and white daisies, snow on the mountain, ivy, yellow day lilies and petunias embellish the worship signs.

Besides her volunteering to help maintain the church’s gardens, Krahe said she and her husband were very interested in growing vegetables at home. After explaining the club’s mission and goals, Krahe indicated that she is interested in attending the next Spirit of the Woods Garden Club meeting.

To nominate a garden, contact Phyllis Russell at (810) 577-8689 or phyllisrussell58@gmail.com.