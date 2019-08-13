Paddle board fundraiser supports child battling cancer

FRANKFORT — Crystal Lake Adventure Sports and members for the Frankfort High School National Honor Society teamed up to support Graeleigh Jensen, a local child battling cancer, through their Stand Up and Paddle with Graeleigh fundraiser on Aug. 9.

Jensen earlier this year became a friend and honorary member of the Frankfort National Honor Society, when the group heard of the then 11-year-old’s plight and organized a bake sale to help raise funds for her family as she battled childhood cancer. That sale raised more than $1,800 and spurred many other donations to Jensen’s family while built a strong personal connection between the family, which lives in the Manistee area, and the Frankfort community.

As Jensen continues her fight, the Frankfort community again decided to offer its support with the Stand Up and Paddle with Graeleigh fundraiser. Crystal Lake Adventure Sports provided paddle boards and personal flotation devices for the event, which was held for two hours on Friday night at Frankfort beach.

National Honor Society members helped run the event and traveled up and down the beach letting beach goers know what was happening and seeing if they were willing to lend Jensen any support. Anyone was welcome to take a paddle out on Lake Michigan with a free will donation to the family.

The event raised approximately $500 to support the family, and Frankfort’s NHS group said that it will likely hold more fundraisers to support them in the future.