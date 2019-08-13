Plant it Wild to host presentation Aug. 21

FRANKFORT — Dr. George Bird will be discussing healthy soil at the next presentation held by Plant it Wild.

The presentation will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Frankfort.

The program will go over the nature of healthy soils, serve as an introduction to animals that live in the soil and their functions, and development and maintenance of healthy soil.

Bird is a professor at Michigan State University. He is a native of New England, and spent much of his childhood on a poultry-dairy farm in southeastern Vermont and his teen years in the apple growing community of Granville, Massachusetts.

Bird received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science from Rutgers University and his Ph.D. from Cornell University. Before coming to Michigan State University in 1973, he was a research scientist with Agriculture Canada and a faculty member at the University of Georgia.