Portage Lake Garden Club tours Art Park

THOMPSONVILLE — Twenty members of the Portage Lake Garden Club recently visited the Michigan Legacy Art Park at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville.

The group met for a picnic, followed by a tour of the park led by docent, Troy.

Michigan Legacy Art Park is a nonprofit arts organization founded by internationally acclaimed artist David Barr in 1995 to enrich lives through experiences that connect art, nature and Michigan’s history. The group enjoyed the gentle climb up to the amphitheater where Troy informed them about the summer concert series.

There were many stops along the way to discuss the various sculptures. He also told how local schools can participate and learn history at the park.

Club members agreed that the park is indeed an educational and entertaining asset to the area and to the state.