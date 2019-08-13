Trolley tour of Maxwelltown scheduled for Aug. 21

MANISTEE — Mark Fedder, executive director of the Manistee County Historical Museum, will lead patrons on a trolley tour through the city’s Maxwelltown area at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 21.

The tour, part of the City of Manistee’s sesquicentennial celebration, will last roughly one hour and will mainly travel the route of old U.S. 131. Historic structures along the route will be highlighted.

Seating is limited. Those looking to take the tour are asked to RSVP at the museum by calling (231) 723-5531.

The tour is free but donations will be accepted.